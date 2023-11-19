Ludvig Aberg leads Eric Cole by one heading into final round at PGA RSM Classic

MIAMI – Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg maintained a one-stroke lead on a day when low scores were in abundance on the Seaside course during the third round of the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Nov 18.

Aberg fired a 61 to sit at 20-under 192 heading into Nov 19’s round. However, playing partner Eric Cole also carded a 61 to sit snug in second place at 19 under. Mackenzie Hughes topped those scores with a 10-under 60 to vault into solo third at 18 under.

Aberg and Cole set career-lows with their matching 61s, while Hughes ties his career-low. Aberg and Cole are in search of their first win on the PGA Tour.

Tyler Duncan sits fourth after a 62 and Sam Ryder fell to solo fifth after a “paltry” 65. Ryder is five shots off the lead.

Aberg has yet to post a bogey through 54 holes. He recorded four birdies and an eagle on five straight holes on the back nine to maintain his lead.

“You get a lot of wedges on the back nine, you get basically all of them, and then 15’s a reachable par five,” Aberg said. “I felt like I was striking the ball well... I felt I was striking the ball well and kind of took advantage of a little bit easier conditions today.”

Cole also had a scintillating back nine, posting five birdies and an eagle. His only blemish was a bogey on No. 4.

“I wasn’t hitting any bad shots or anything like that, just kind of mis-clubbed on the hole I made a bogey on,” Cole said. “Just tried to stay patient and not get in too big of a panic and kind of realise that if I continue to hit good shots, hopefully it will switch to making birdies instead of that one bogey.”

Hughes missed a 16-foot, five-inch birdie putt at No. 18 for a 59, recording a 60 for the second time in his career.

“I probably feel a little bit of disappointment on those last holes, but that’s golfers being golfers, right? Disappointed with a 60,” Hughes said.

Other golfers taking advantage of the conditions on Nov 18 were Ryan Moore (62), Kevin Tway (63), Charley Hoffman (62), Will Gordon (63) and Harris English (63). Moore and Tway moved into a tie for eighth but they’re seven shots off the lead.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka grabbed seven birdies in a seven-under 65 to maintain a share of the LPGA Tour Championship lead on Nov 18 alongside South Korean Amy Yang.

Yang had eight birdies in her eight-under 64 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, joining Hataoka on 21-under 195 – three shots clear of overnight co-leader Alison Lee of the United States.

Hataoka has held a share of the lead after every round in the elite season-ending event that opened with 60 golfers chasing a US$2 million (S$2.7 million) winner’s prize.

“I think the best is to just concentrate on my round and just keep that out of my mind and just do my golf,” said Hataoka, the world No. 18 who is chasing a seventh LPGA title but her first since 2022.