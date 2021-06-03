'Lucky' Kim hopes for form revival

SAN FRANCISCO • Kim A-lim says she is still struggling to break through the "wall" separating herself and the elite of women's golf, as she prepares to defend her US Women's Open crown at The Olympic Club in San Francisco today.

The South Korean conjured one of the most improbable wins in Major history last December, overturning a five-shot deficit in the final round to snatch victory in her US Open debut.

Her one-shot triumph in the pandemic-delayed Major came after a remarkable birdie-birdie-birdie finish that left compatriot and world No. 1 Ko Jin-young and American Amy Olson tied for second.

But while Kim's fairy-tale win looked to have marked the arrival of a new force in women's golf, the months after that victory at Houston's Champions Golf Club have been less kind to the world No. 36.

In six LPGA events since, Kim has missed the cut three times, including the ANA Inspiration, and finished tied for 55th and 32nd.

Her lone top-10 finish came at the Lotte Championship in April, when she tied for 10th.

Those results mean that few are backing her to retain her title when the Open tees off today, with the 25-year-old freely acknowledging her struggles.

"For now, I think I'm at the wall. I need to break through it," Kim said, adding that she believed good fortune had carried her to last year's Open.

"Let me be honest with you - I was lucky," she said when asked about her success in Houston.

While her form has nosedived since her biggest victory, Ko has made a more consistent start to the season, posting four top-10 finishes in six events since February.

The 25-year-old is chasing a third Major after success at the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship in 2019.

Although Ko made an early exit during last week's LPGA Match-Play event in Las Vegas, she believes her game is in good shape as she prepares to tackle an Olympic Club layout where accuracy will be crucial.

"I'm playing good, and my swing or putting or short game, everything is not bad," she said.

"The fairways are so narrow on this course, so first the important thing is keep the fairway, and greens are small too.

"So if you hit drivers and irons well, I think playing good. But if not, it's going to be tough."

She is likely to face a tough challenge from a crowded field of contenders in what is an era of unprecedented parity for women's golf.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit became the sixth consecutive first-time Major champion with her victory at April's ANA Inspiration and the 12th maiden winner in the last 15 Majors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

