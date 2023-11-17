LPGA’s Nasa Hataoka, Yin Ruoning tied for Tour Championship lead

FLORIDA – Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Yin Ruoning of China shot nine-under 63s to forge a tie for the first-round lead at the CME Group Tour Championship on Thursday in Naples, Florida.

Hataoka was the first to touch nine under and Yin matched her at the end of the afternoon, her final birdie coming at the par-five 17th hole at Tiburon Golf Club. Both players carded nine birdies and no bogeys to kick off the lucrative season finale tournament.

The top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe standings qualified for the season-ending event, which features the highest winning payout in women’s golf. The champion will take home a US$2 million (S$2.7 million) first prize.

Hataoka, 24, is in a terrific position to end her winless drought that dates back to April 2022. She piled up five birdies on the front nine and four more on the back.

“I think the softness of the fairway really helped me,” Hataoka said. “I had a couple shots that went away, but the wetness really helped.”

Yin, the 21-year-old who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June, followed suit with a three-birdie stretch at Nos. 6-8 helping her to the front-nine 31. She narrowly missed a 10th birdie from long range at the par-four 18th.

Yin – ranked No. 2 in the world – and France’s Celine Boutier are the only players mathematically alive to win the LPGA Player of the Year award.

“I think just because the fairway is wide open, I think as long as my ball is in the fairway I do have the confidence to leave myself a birdie putt,” Yin said.