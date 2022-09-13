Lowry calls win 'one for the good guys'

LONDON -The divide between LIV Invitational Golf Series players and the rest of the sport continues to grow wider after Ireland's Shane Lowry labelled his BMW PGA Championship triumph on Sunday as "one for the good guys".

He pipped Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy by a stroke at Wentworth on Sunday, with the DP World Tour's flagship tournament trimmed to 54 holes after Friday's play was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Spain's Rahm had set a testing clubhouse target of 16-under 200 following a brilliant final round of 10-under 62, featuring a back nine of just 29.

But Lowry responded with an eagle and five birdies of his own in a closing 65 to finish with 17-under 199. Rewarded for his consistency, the 2019 British Open winner did not record a single bogey throughout the event as he claimed his first victory since triumphing at Royal Portrush.

McIlroy (67) found himself needing to eagle the 18th to force a play-off but saw his putt from 23 feet finish millimetres from the hole.

It was a dramatic end to an acrimonious week for the US$8 million (S$11.2 million) event featuring 18 LIV players and Lowry could not resist taking a swipe at the controversial Saudi-backed circuit.

The PGA Tour has suspended players who have jumped ship, but a similar ban imposed by the DP World Tour has been lifted until a court hearing in February 2023.

Many LIV players took the opportunity to appear at Wentworth to earn world ranking points, but their presence rubbed others the wrong way.

At the start of the tournament, Lowry said he "could not stand" the sight of the rebels and there were other flashpoints, including a heated exchange between Englishman Ian Poulter, who left for LIV, and American Billy Horschel, last year's BMW PGA Championship winner.

American Talor Gooch (67) was the top finisher from the LIV cohort, alone in fourth place on 201, and Lowry gloated at the players he once called friends.

"I made no secret how I feel about the whole thing. I wanted to win for myself first and foremost, but for everyone that has stayed loyal to this Tour I really feel this is one for the good guys," the world No. 19 said.