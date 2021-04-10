Looking for an unlikely double

AUGUSTA (Georgia) • Inspired by teenage compatriot Tsubasa Kajitani, winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur four days earlier, Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama carded a three-under 69 in the first round of the Masters.

The 29-year sank an eagle, two birdies and a lone bogey on Augusta National's fast and firm course on Thursday to lie joint second alongside Brian Harman, and four strokes behind Justin Rose, who shot a blistering 65.

Making his 10th successive Masters appearance, Matsuyama took full advantage of the par-fives, making birdies on the second and 13th holes from about 25 and 15 feet respectively and sinking an eagle on the eighth from 30 feet.

A three-putt bogey on No. 17 was his only blemish as he was one of only three players shooting in the 60s. The first-round scoring average was 74.52.

Matsuyama said he was delighted after Kajitani's success last weekend, when the 17-year-old became the first player from Japan to win a tournament at Augusta National following a play-off.

"What she did was fantastic. I wish I could have seen it. I was playing down in Texas, so I wasn't able to see her play, but hats off to her," said Matsuyama, who finished tied-30th at the Texas Open.

"Hopefully, I can follow in her footsteps and make Japan proud.

"The greens were firm and fast. It was very important to hit your second shot on the proper side of the pin, and I was able to do that. I felt very good about my round today."

His Masters record is impressive. As a 19-year-old, he finished tied-27th on his debut to earn Low Amateur Honours and has since finished in the top-10 twice, with a fifth place in 2015 being his career best, and three times in the top 20.

His 69 on Thursday was also his eighth consecutive round of par or better at Augusta National.

The five-time winner on the PGA Tour has not won since 2017 and is also seeking to become the first Asian winner at the 85th playing of the Masters.

"It's my 10th year, but I've never seen the greens so firm and fast. So it was like a new course for me today, and I was fortunate to get it around well," he said.

The same could be said about Rose, after he fired his best career round in 59 trips around the course to seize an 18-hole Masters lead for the fourth time.

74.52 Tough first-round scoring average.

He made bogeys at the first and seventh holes and changed his mindset just ahead of an eagle at the par-five eighth.

"It maybe settled me down," said the 40-year-old Englishman, whose lone Major title came at the 2013 US Open. "I knew two-over through seven is not the end of the world, but also knew you're going in the wrong direction. I didn't hit the panic button yet, but I reset."

While the two-time Masters runner-up turned things around, defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. World No. 1 Johnson (74) is nine shots back of the lead while other pre-tournament favourites Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas carded 76 and 73 respectively.

Rory McIlroy (76) made an inauspicious start to his latest bid to complete the career Grand Slam as he carded his worst opening round at the Masters and even hit his spectator father with an errant shot that led to one of his six bogeys.

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

Selected (USA unless stated) 65 Justin Rose (Eng) 69 Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 70 Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed 71 Kim Si-woo (Kor), Jordan Spieth 72 Jon Rahm (Esp), Xander Schauffele 73 Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa 74 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Ian Poulter (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson 75 Phil Mickelson 76 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Rory McIlroy (Nir), Bryson DeChambeau

No player has come from over seven shots back after 18 holes to win the Masters.

PGATOUR.COM, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE