Long wait over for Nordqvist

LONDON • Anna Nordqvist carded a three-under 69 on Sunday to win the Women's British Open at Carnoustie in Scotland and claim her third Major title.

The Swede made a tap-in par putt on the 18th hole to finish at 12-under 276 for her first triumph in 1,435 days. That last victory in 2017 came at the Evian Championship, another Major.

Nordqvist was tied for the lead entering No. 18 with playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen before the Dane double-bogeyed, opening the door for Nordqvist's ninth career victory.

"I've been waiting for this win for a while," said the 34-year-old. "There have been a lot of downs and hard times so this makes it feel even sweeter."

American Lizette Salas (69), Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom (68) and Englishwoman Georgia Hall (67) tied for second at 11 under.

The ending was certainly painful for Koerstz Madsen (71), who lost her chance at a victory or a play-off when she hit a horrendous shank out of a sand bunker along the green, finishing joint-fifth with Australia's Minjee Lee (66) at 10-under.

"Did really well in trying to still hit good shots, trying not to make mistakes," she said. "And on No. 18, I tried to not make a mistake and that was the only thing I shouldn't do."

Nordqvist was largely error-free, making four birdies and one bogey during her final trip around Carnoustie. She is the 28th player in LPGA history to win at least three Majors, including the 2009 LPGA Championship, but Sunday will go down as a career highlight.

"I think this is the most special one," she said.

"Just because it's taken me a couple years and I've fought so hard and questioned whether I was doing the right things."

On Koerstz Madsen's chip going right and nowhere near the hole, Nordqvist said: "She's a great player. She's going to play well in the future. It's tough to see that, finishing with a double."

The runners-up all had mixed scores which cost them dear.

Salas had a bogey-free final round but made just three birdies and missed a birdie putt at the last hole to get to 12 under. Hall recorded two eagles - on the par-five sixth and 12th holes - together with three birdies and two bogeys. Sagstrom made six birdies and had two bogeys.

World No. 1 and Olympic gold medallist Nelly Korda, joint leader after the first round, holed a monster putt for a birdie at the 18th, but she could only post a 72 for 282 and joint 13th place.

Still, the American, who also won the Women's LPGA Championship in June, heads the list of nine automatic qualifiers who will represent the United States against Europe in the biennial Sept 4-6 Solheim Cup in Toledo, Ohio.

She will be joined by older sister Jessica, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Salas, Jennifer Kupcho and Megan Khang.

By virtue of winning the fifth and final Major of the year, Nordqvist landed one of six automatic Europe spots, alongside Emily Kristine Pedersen, Hall, Charley Hull, Sophia Popov and Carlota Ciganda.

The Americans hold a 10-6 series lead, but the Europeans won the last edition.

