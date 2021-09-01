Local golf body raises $145k, to be matched by fund

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The Singapore Golf Association held its annual fund-raising golf day on Monday at Keppel Club, pulling in more than $145,000 for its high performance programme. The donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the One Team Singapore Fund. Among the attendees were Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, who was the guest of honour, and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling.

