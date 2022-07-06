LIV's McDowell regrets speaking after death threats

LONDON • Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell regrets even speaking about his decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, after receiving messages on social media from people telling him to "go die".

Speaking ahead of the inaugural event in London last month, McDowell had said the circuit was "polarising" but that he was proud to be part of it.

The US$255 million (S$357 million) series is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which critics say is a vehicle for the country to improve its image in the face of criticism of its human rights record.

"I can't turn on my Instagram or Twitter account without someone telling me to go die," McDowell told the BBC on Monday.

"I wish I had sat there and shook my head and said 'no comment' but it's not who I am.

"It's really hard because I'm being asked questions that there are no right answers to. I'm having my moral integrity attacked... when all I'm trying to do is play golf.

"I'm trying to make a business decision for me and my family. I've chased that money all over the world all my career. Do I research into the morals of every dollar I've ever made? No I don't."

The 42-year-old Northern Irishman also told Irish broadcaster RTE: "How am I supposed to respond to Amnesty International? I'm not some peace ambassador, I'm just a pro golfer who tries his best to do his job."

LIV Golf's first event was won by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, who pocketed a US$4 million prize - the biggest pay cheque in golf history.

"It is about the money, and I think most guys would happily say that to you," McDowell said.

"There is more to what it is we're trying to create - a new product for the fans. The 54-hole shotgun team format is fun, it's different.

"But no one cares about that right now, they only care about the negativity."

Bryson DeChambeau also admitted on the Country Club Adjacent podcast yesterday that he had received over US$125 million for inking a 41/2-year-deal with the breakaway golf tour.

Meanwhile, Ian Poulter of England, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Justin Harding of South Africa were allowed into the field of this week's Scottish Open, in what appears to be the first court decision related to the LIV Series.

The trio challenged the DP World Tour's decision to suspend LIV-aligned players from the Scottish Open, a popular tune-up for this month's British Open, and two other events.

A British court responded on Monday by ordering a temporary stay on the bans, allowing them to play in the tournament.

Previously, 16 LIV golfers, including Poulter, had signed a letter to the DP World Tour requesting it "reconsider" the Scottish Open ban. The tour dido not acquiesce, leading Poulter, Otaegui and Harding to turn to the court system.

DP World Tour chief executive officer Keith Pelley told Golfweek in a statement that "this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players' appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate".

REUTERS