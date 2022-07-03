LIV wants fast expansion

LOS ANGELES • The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series has accelerated growth plans for next year with 14 events rather than 10 and firmer teams with permanent captains, according to a Golf Digest report on Friday.

The controversial upstart group fighting for talent with the US PGA Tour and DP World Tour also plans a name change to the series, said Golf Digest, which cites an unnamed LIV Golf official.

The breakaway circuit teed off its first United States event on Thursday at Pumpkin Ridge near Portland, Oregon, after staging its debut in London early last month.

In addition to staging four more events than first envisioned, the series will have 48 players contracted for all 14 events next year.

Team captains will be able to recruit talent and make trades instead of the teams featuring a rotating cast, as it has this season.

The idea would be for the 12 teams to each develop an identity with an eye towards a franchise model and selling of teams.

The quick expansion of next year's plans is a product of signing several top PGA Tour players ahead of the Portland event, including Americans Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff as well as Mexico's Abraham Ancer.

LIV Golf has settled on 10 venues for next year, according to the report, and hopes to add more international venues while avoiding areas with PGA Tour events.

The PGA Tour had issued suspensions to 17 members and former members for playing at the LIV Golf event in England and handed down seven more for those who played the first round at Pumpkin Ridge, comprising Reed, Wolff, Koepka, DeChambeau, Ancer, Pat Perez and Carlos Ortiz.

The DP World Tour, meanwhile, has declined a request from members of LIV Golf to rescind their fines and permit their participation in the Scottish Open next week.

The field for the Scottish Open was released on Friday evening, and no golfers linked to LIV Golf appeared on the list.

LIV Golf players were banned from three upcoming DP World Tour events and fined £100,000 (S$168,671) after playing in the London event.

In a letter to the DP World Tour, 16 players had asked for resolution by "5pm on Friday".

Britons Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were among those who signed the letter, hopeful they will be able to tee it up at the Scottish Open without taking their challenge through the court system.

But they did not have to wait that long for a firm and apparently final response from DP World Tour chairman Keith Pelley.

He said: "Before joining LIV Golf, players knew there would be consequences if they chose money over competition.

"Many of them at the time understood and accepted that.

"It is not credible that some are now surprised with the actions we have taken."

In the second round of the LIV Golf event in the US on Friday, Dustin Johnson shot a four-under 68 to tie Ortiz for the lead.

At eight-under 136, Johnson and Ortiz hold a two-shot advantage over South Africa's Branden Grace (69).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS