LIV rebel Johnson hails 'solid' display

ST ANDREWS • Dustin Johnson was happy with his "really solid" play as he took the lead in the clubhouse of the 150th British Open at St Andrews yesterday, after a five-under 67 left him one shot clear of the pack at nine-under 135 at the halfway stage.

Johnson, one of the 24 members of the breakaway LIV Golf series present at the Open this week, followed his opening 68 with a bogey at the first hole after going out in one of the first groups of the day.

However, the American former world No. 1 and two-time Major winner quickly recovered with six birdies, including one at the 18th.

"I've played really solid on the first two days. Hit a lot of really good shots and just played nicely," the 38-year-old said.

"I felt like I've done a good job off the tee, getting into the right positions and putting it in the right position around the greens.

"I missed a few short putts, but I was really solid, hit a lot of greens and had a lot of good looks for birdies. All in all, a really solid day.

"It's all about avoiding the bunkers. If you can do that, you can play around here."

At press time, Johnson was one clear of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and England's Tyrrell Hatton.

Masters champion Scheffler shot a second consecutive 68 while Hatton enjoyed a bogey-free 66.

The last player to win the Masters and British Open in the same year was Tiger Woods in 2005.

Johnson's fellow LIV rebel Talor Gooch shot 69 to move to seven-under, where he was joined by Patrick Cantlay (67), Sahith Theegala (68) and Australian former Masters champion Adam Scott.

Scott shot a brilliant 65, the lowest round so far of a day that began wet and overcast before the skies began to clear in late morning.

Woods began his day needing a huge improvement on his opening 78 at the venue of two of his three British Open titles. However, the 46-year-old, who is playing in his third event - following the Masters and the PGA Championship - since suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash last year, carded a 75 for a nine-over 153 total and failed to make the cut.

The 15-time Major winner said: I don't know if I'll be physically able to play another British Open here at St Andrews."

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy was among the late starters after shooting a 66 to set himself up for a tilt at winning a fifth Major, eight years after his last at the PGA Championship.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

Day 3: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, 5pm