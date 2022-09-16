LIV players shouldn't be on Team Europe, says McIlroy

TORONTO - Rory McIlroy on Wednesday reiterated his stance against having LIV Golf players compete for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in 2023.

"I have said it once, I've said it a hundred times... I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team," he said.

His comments came as several of Europe's top players prepare to compete in the Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host the 2023 Ryder Cup. US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton of England as well as Viktor Hovland of Norway - who are not LIV Golf rebels - will participate in the Italian Open.

While Team Europe could receive a facelift due to the uncertainty surrounding players who have defected to LIV Golf, four-time Major winner McIlroy does not see that as much of an issue.

"I think we were in need of a rebuild, anyway," he said. "It was sort of, we did well with the same guys for a very long time, but everything comes to an end at some point. I think Whistling Straits (19-9 loss to the United States in 2021) is a good sort of demarcation, I guess.

"That's all behind us. We have got a core group of guys, but let's build on that again, and instead of filling those three or four spots with older veterans, let's blood some rookies and let's get them in and build towards the future."

Fitzpatrick is taking a more neutral view on LIV golfers playing for Team Europe. He said: "I said it last week, and I just want to win The Ryder Cup, so in my opinion, I want to be part of the team myself but I want the 11 best guys we can get.

"I'm not really too bothered about where they are going to come from. I just want to make sure that we win and I think that's what's most important."

Meanwhile, former US Open champion Webb Simpson said the bleeding of players from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf is all but done and the US-based circuit is now a more tight-knit group.

The winners of 12 of the last 26 Majors are now LIV players but the PGA Tour, in a bid to curb the ongoing threat, has since made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance programme.

"I feel like we didn't just survive but we came out I think more unified and stronger and with different players' ideas to make the Tour better and to make the Tour more competitive, more desirable to play," Simpson told reporters ahead of the PGA Tour's season-opening Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.

"A lot of good came from it, but certainly you don't want to lose players like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson.

"But I'm not going to get into whether I thought it was a good play or bad play, I just don't think it's good for the game of golf."

