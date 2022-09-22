LIV-PGA rivalry spicier than Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE - The Presidents Cup is unlikely to be on any list of great sporting rivalries, and as the United States and an International team prepared for their Quail Hollow showdown starting on Thursday, there was whimsical talk of what could be golf's ultimate duel - the PGA Tour v LIV Golf.

Any rivalry requires a bit of bad blood, something that is not in short supply when it comes to the bitter feud between the PGA Tour and rebel LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Those who have signed on with the big-spending Saudi-backed LIV Golf have been labelled sell-outs for attaching themselves to a circuit that critics say amounts to "sportswashing" by a nation trying to improve its reputation over its poor human rights record.

As such, the idea of the two Tours settling their differences on the golf course is a spicy and intriguing one. Asked on Tuesday if there ever were a PGA Tour v LIV Golf showdown would he play in it, Sam Burns did not hesitate.

"Yes," he said. "Because I love the PGA Tour, and if they asked me to be on that team, I would."

When the LIV Golf exodus started, players sticking with the PGA Tour offered a conciliatory tone, most saying everyone is free to make their own choice.

But as LIV Golf poached more and more players and launched legal challenges to allow their golfers to compete on both tours, that tone has hardened.

Four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, one of the fiercest critics of LIV Golf, said earlier in September it would be "hard to stomach" playing alongside them at the DP Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.

Billy Horschel, a rookie on the US squad this week, labelled players from LIV Golf participating at Wentworth as "hypocrites".

He acknowledged the appeal of a PGA Tour v LIV Golf contest, but noted that the PGA Tour had nothing to gain from such an event.

"I wouldn't mind playing in it, but at the same time, you've got to look at things - what would the PGA Tour benefit from that?" said Horschel. "Nothing. If we win, we're supposed to win. If we lose, it looks bad on the PGA Tour.

"So it's really a lose-lose for the PGA Tour in that situation, and LIV's got everything to gain."

The Presidents Cup brings together golfers from Asia, South America, Australia, Africa and North America, but getting them to rally around a common cause that captivates a global audience has proven a challenge.

The US' complete domination of the biennial competition, running up a record of 11 wins, one draw and one defeat, has not inspired visions of riveting drama.

But still, a PGA Tour v LIV Golf battle is just talk, for now.

"It's a big hypothetical," said world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

"I don't know if we're going to see that anytime in the future."

Meanwhile, the feud continues.

PGA Tour players at the Presidents Cup have on Tuesday dismissed a call by LIV golfers for world ranking points, which are vital for qualifying for Majors.

In an open letter to rankings board chairman Peter Dawson, all 48 players in last week's Chicago Invitational asked for retroactive recognition of the 54-hole, shotgun start events, comparing it to England, Argentina and Belgium being left out of the Fifa rankings.

But Horschel said LIV Golf does not meet the criteria for ranking points and players knew the risks when they left the PGA Tour.

"I know it's a year to an 18-month process before they even get world ranking points. So just wait it out. Meet the criteria," he said.

"They don't meet the first nine things on the criteria list. They don't have an average field size of 78, don't have a cut, don't have open qualifying. They don't award points or spots to local qualifiers. They don't have a Q-School."

American star Justin Thomas also said the LIV golfers have only themselves to blame.

He added: "Is it (the rankings) going to be skewed because some of the top players aren't going to be in there? Yes.

"But that's their own fault for making the decision they made."

