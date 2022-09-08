LIV 'hypocrites' blasted

LONDON - Defending champion Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm on Tuesday hit out at "hypocritical" LIV Golf rebels who are preparing to play in this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

DP World Tour members including Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event near London, after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf series were temporarily stayed on appeal.

American Talor Gooch and Mexico's Abraham Ancer are in the field by virtue of being in the world's top 60, but Horschel believes that they are being "hypocritical" in chasing ranking points, having never shown any interest in the event before.

Said the US golfer: "I honestly don't think that the American guys who haven't supported the Tour should be here. Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch... you've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?

"You are here for one reason only and that's to try to get world ranking points because you don't have it (on LIV Golf).

"It's hypocritical because of what some of these guys have said when they said they wanted to play less golf... when your big thing was to spend more time with family and want to play less golf.

"I wouldn't call Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter hypocrites because they never said they wanted to play less. The guys that have publicly stated they want to play less, those are the hypocrites."

But Gooch has hit back at Horschel, saying on social media that his compatriot had played few regular DP World Tour events himself. "He supports what's best for his career. Like all of us do," Gooch wrote on Twitter.

World No. 6 Rahm also expressed his dissatisfaction.

"There are many players that have been key for European Tour (now the DP World Tour) golf and the Ryder Cup that have a lot of collective years on the European Tour," said the Spaniard.

"Them coming, I don't necessarily think it's a bad thing.

"What I don't understand is some players that have never shown any interest in the European Tour, being given an opportunity just because they can get world ranking points and hopefully make Majors next year."

To this, Gooch replied: "World ranking points and first time I've earned a spot into this event. Super excited to play.

"Name a top-50 player in history who hasn't chased world ranking points."

But Rahm is optimistic a solution can be found to the Ryder Cup selection dilemma facing European captain Luke Donald, with qualifying for the 2023 contest in Rome getting under way in Wentworth from Thursday.

Ryder Cup stalwarts Westwood, Poulter and Garcia are currently eligible to qualify for the team pending the outcome of a hearing in February.

"If the European Tour really want them to play and as a team we want them to play, I think a solution can be reached. If every party is not happy about it... I don't know," he said.

There is also the Presidents Cup coming up at end-September.

World No. 2 Cameron Smith of Australia had hoped to be the linchpin of the Internationals' campaign but his decision to join the LIV Golf series has instead paved the way for a surprise debut for compatriot Cameron Davis.

The latter was on Tuesday named among Trevor Immelman's six captain's picks for the Sept 22-25 event at Quail Hollow against the United States.

Davis, Canada's Taylor Pendrith, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Colombia's Sebastian Munoz and South Korean pair Lee Kyoung-hoon and Kim Si-woo will all make their Cup debuts.

The six players who qualified via points standings were Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Australia's Adam Scott, South Koreans Im Sung-jae and Kim Joo-hyung, Canadian Corey Conners and Chile's Mito Pereira.

AFP, REUTERS

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 1: StarHub Ch204, 7pm