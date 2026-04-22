LIV Golf's Smash GC rebrands as OKGC, first U.S.-market-aligned franchise

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April 21 - LIV Golf said on Tuesday that Smash GC was being rebranded as OKGC, a move that makes Oklahoma the team’s home market and establishes what the Saudi-funded circuit is calling its first franchise directly aligned with a U.S. market.

OKGC, which will be led by Oklahoma native and team captain Talor Gooch, will compete for the first time under their new identity at the May 7-10 LIV Golf Virginia event at Trump National Golf Club in Washington. The other team members are 2010 U.S. Open winner Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak and Harold Varner III.

"This is incredibly meaningful to me," Gooch, who was the 2023 LIV Golf Individual Champion, said in a press release.

"Oklahoma is where I grew up and where I learned how to compete,” said Gooch. “To now represent this state through OKGC and bring that identity with us around the world is something I'm really proud of. We're building a team that people can connect with, one that reflects the pride, resilience, and mindset of Oklahoma everywhere we go.”

The announcement comes less than a week after LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said in an email to players that the breakaway league's 2026 season would continue at "full throttle" after reports the circuit was on the verge of collapse as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund considered pulling funding.

By establishing a foothold in Oklahoma, LIV Golf said it was creating new opportunities for global and regional partnerships, merchandise, fan engagement and player recruitment, while maintaining the league’s global competitive structure.

"We’ve always believed in the power of team identity, and we're now seeing our teams develop stronger, more authentic connections across the globe," said Katie O'Reilly, LIV Golf's head of team business and operations.

"We’ve seen that momentum build in markets like Australia, the UK, South Africa and Korea, and OKGC represents the next step in bringing that approach to the United States." REUTERS