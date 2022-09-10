LIV golfers under a cloud in London

LONDON - Stormy weather provided a fitting backdrop for Thursday's opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth where players on both sides of golf's bitter power struggle were in action on the soggy fairways.

The flagship tournament of the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) has been overshadowed by the presence of 17 golfers who have signed up for LIV Golf - the Saudi-backed series rocking the game's status quo.

Northern Ireland's four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, one of the favourites for this event near London, has pulled no punches in criticising his former Ryder Cup colleagues who have jumped ship to the LIV Golf riches.

He is joined in a strong field by the likes of US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, 2021 Wentworth winner Billy Horschel and Spain's former US Open champion Jon Rahm, all of whom have had nothing to do with LIV Golf.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, another player to shun the breakaway tour, topped the leaderboard with an eight-under 64, finishing with four successive birdies.

He was joined by compatriot Andy Sullivan and Norwegian Viktor Hovland who made it a three-way tie for the lead when he made an eagle on the par-five 18th.

Another Englishman, Matthew Jordan, was a shot back in fourth after six birdies on the back nine propelled him to a 65. Former British Open champion Shane Lowry, who described the presence of LIV golfers as "disruptive", carded a 66 and held a share of fifth place.

Of the LIV Golf contingent, Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and Mexican Abraham Ancer were the highest-placed on four-under before play was suspended early and the second round on Friday called off following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. It will restart on Saturday as a 54-hole event.

McIlroy had said it would be "hard to stomach" playing alongside the likes of former Ryder Cup teammates Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia and he reiterated his stance on Wednesday.

On the same day, DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley delivered an impassioned defence of the tour in the face of what he termed the "LIV propaganda machine".

His request that players not wear LIV-branded clothing was not heeded by Poulter, who was greeted with a mixture of boos and cheers on the first tee.

Poulter, whose left sleeve carried the logo of Majesticks, the LIV team he is part of, insisted: "This is a business that I actually own part of, so it has a right to be there.

"I have had about six different sets of clothes in the last five weeks. I can't possibly go to the embroiderers and have another set made up for this week. I am here for three weeks. I'm travelling, so this was the set I brought."

LIV Golf, which launched its first event also near London in June, boasts an eye-popping US$255 million (S$356.2 million) in prize money - dwarfing what is available on the DP World Tour.

Unlike the powerful PGA Tour, which has suspended big-name players such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson for jumping ship, the DP World Tour has not followed suit with a court case in 2023 likely to decide whether they can play in both.

McIlroy was at least spared any awkwardness as he was paired for his first round with Fitzpatrick and Horschel in front of large galleries hiding under umbrellas from the heavy showers.

There was no disguising the tension in the air as the LIV Golf players began their rounds, but McIlroy let his golf do the talking as he opened with a 68.

"I played okay, the rain was on and off and that made it tricky," he said. "But it's so soft, it's target practice out there. Four under was fairly pedestrian."

REUTERS, AFP

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 2: StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm