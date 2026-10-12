Straitstimes.com header logo

LIV golfers to be denied European Tour membership: CEO

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LIV Golf’s new lead investor BC Partners Credit has pledged an initial funding commitment of a potential $384 million to help LIV relaunch in 2027.

LIV Golf’s new lead investor BC Partners Credit has pledged an initial funding commitment of a potential $384 million to help LIV relaunch in 2027.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON – Players who opt to compete on the breakaway LIV Golf circuit in 2027 will not be allowed to be members of the European Tour, officials said on Oct 12.

Some of the world’s leading players have been given conditional releases in recent seasons, which meant they could compete on both circuits.

But DP World (European) Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings said players must now “make a choice”.

In order to be eligible for Europe’s Ryder Cup team, players must be members of the European Tour.

“Players need to make a choice,” Kinnings told the BBC. “We have rules and regulations which are there to protect our tour and which our members must all abide by.

“Players who are not willing to comply with our rules and regulations should not be seeking to join our tour.”

LIV players such as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are currently eligible to play on the European Tour under one of its membership categories.

LIV Golf’s future is uncertain after it filed for bankruptcy protection in September following the withdrawal of financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

New lead investor BC Partners Credit has pledged an initial funding commitment of a potential US$300 million (S$384 million) to help LIV relaunch in 2027.

Two-time major winner Rahm is set to quit LIV Golf after refusing to accept new terms. AFP

More on this topic
David Puig leaves LIV as Bryson DeChambeau reportedly eyes Europe starts
PGA Tour’s Morikawa says LIV players face ‘business decision’ after former world No.1 Rahm’s exit
See more on

LIV Golf

Golf players

Golf tournaments

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.