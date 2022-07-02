LIV golfers go up against DP World Tour

PORTLAND • Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are among 16 LIV Golf players who have written to the DP World Tour - formerly known as the European Tour - asking it to rescind its fines and allow them to compete in next week's Scottish Open, the Telegraph reported.

The British duo were among the members who were banned from three upcoming DP World Tour events and fined £100,000 (S$168,300) each after playing in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf's opening event in London.

But Westwood and Poulter want the tour to stop penalising those who have jumped ship, warning that litigation was a possibility.

"Instead of spending our time, energy, financial resources and focus on appeals, injunctions and lawsuits, we would implore you... to reconsider your recent penalties and sanctions," the letter read, according to the Telegraph.

The group of players called on the tour to rescind the fines and suspensions by yesterday.

"If not, you will leave us with no choice but to employ the various other means and methods at our disposal to rectify these wrongs," the statement added.

The PGA Tour, which announced a 13-year partnership with the DP World Tour this week, has also suspended players for joining the breakaway circuit.

The players said in the letter that the alliance would have a negative impact on DP World Tour players.

But DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley responded by insisting the sanctions handed out are "proportionate, fair and necessary". He said that one player gave a signed commitment to play in this week's Irish Open, but is instead contesting the second LIV Golf event in Portland.

"There has been a leak to the media of a letter we received on behalf of a number of LIV Golf players which contains so many inaccuracies that it cannot remain unchallenged," Pelley said in a statement.

He said many players knew of the consequences of joining LIV Golf, adding: "As one player named in the letter said in a media interview earlier this year, 'If they ban me, they ban me'. It is not credible that some are now surprised with the actions we have taken."

LIV Golf has promised to cover all legal fees should any of its golfers sue the PGA or European Tour. Continued protests against the breakaway circuit and threats of legal action have continued to divide the sport.

Before Thursday's first round of the LIV event at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, family members of people killed in the Sept 11, 2001 terrorist attacks held a press conference to voice their outrage. Fifteen of the 19 attackers were Saudi Arabian and groups representing the victims still hold the Gulf kingdom responsible.

The drama overshadowed the first round, which saw Mexico's Carlos Ortiz fire a five-under 67 to lead the first round by a stroke over former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Of those making their LIV debuts, Bryson DeChambeau was tied for 14th at even par.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS