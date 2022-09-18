Liv Golf rolls into Asia with big names

BANGKOK - The LIV Golf Series makes its first foray into Asia in October with a stellar line-up confirmed for the US$25 million (S$35.2 million) LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

Among the 48-player field is British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia, as well as a clutch of American stars like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

European Ryder Cup stalwarts Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen will also feature at the 54-hole event alongside Thais Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai.

In addition, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will make on-air contributions to the broadcast coverage and serve as a non-playing captain at the course.

LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said: "Everyone at LIV Golf is enormously excited to bring our innovative format and elite competition to Thailand and the people of Asia, one of the most exciting and rapidly developing golf landscapes in the world.

"We're committed to creating opportunities that grow the game and reach new audiences around the globe... I've been looking forward to saying this for a long time: Asia, here we come!"

The Oct 7-9 tournament at Stonehill - the course in Pathum Thani province opened in 2022 - will be the sixth of eight events in Saudi-backed LIV's inaugural year.

The fifth stop is ongoing in Chicago, with former world No. 1 Johnson leading after opening with a nine-under 63 on Friday. Smith is second with a 66.

Sadom, who won the 2022 SMBC Singapore Open on the Asian Tour, said: "Playing in Thailand confirms that LIV Golf is a global league, bringing the best in the world to our country and growing the game across the region."

His compatriot Phachara added: "To be playing in an event of this scale at home in Thailand is something I could only have dreamed of growing up. The quality of the field is unlike any golf event that will ever have competed here, which makes this a huge moment for not only golf, but sport in Thailand and in Asia."

Indian Anirban Lahiri, who joined LIV in late August, finished runners-up at the last event in Boston won by Johnson, said: "There are so many golf fans in the Asian region and they will all be able to enjoy some world-class golf featuring some of the best in the game.