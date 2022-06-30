LIV Golf rebels tell PGA Tour: Listen for once

PORTLAND • Americans Pat Perez and Patrick Reed on Tuesday said the PGA Tour had only itself to blame for losing players to the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Speaking ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Portland tournament at Oregon's Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Perez and 2018 Masters winner Reed ripped into the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, claiming the blame for their departure lay at the feet of the golf organising body.

"Monahan just shut it out from the start. Didn't want to listen, didn't want to take a meeting," said Perez, a three-time PGA Tour winner.

"They didn't listen to the players. Somehow, the tour, they keep talking about, 'Oh yeah, we work for you, we work for the players'.

"But it's the opposite. Seems like we work for them. We don't have a say in anything."

Earlier this month, the PGA Tour suspended members who joined LIV Golf, with Monahan saying they had "decided to turn their backs" on the tour.

Asked if the tour could have done anything to keep them, Reed responded: "Listen to the players for once."

Added his fellow American Perez: "We should be able to do whatever we want, we're independent contractors.

"The (PGA Tour) has tried to strong-arm us all year and come with bans and suspensions and all that, and how'd that work? Look how many guys are here. That didn't work at all."

LIV Golf participants have faced a barrage of criticism from fans and fellow golfers over Saudi Arabia's human rights record, but that has not stopped a slew of top players from jumping ship from the PGA.

Following its London opener, the breakaway circuit will kick off its first United States event in Portland, where many of the game's top golfers like Reed and compatriots Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be making their debuts.

Players said a smaller schedule, only eight events this year, and richer purses were major reasons they made the switch.

"This group has provided me an opportunity to play golf and have a different schedule," said Perez. "That's my only concern."

With Portland the second of eight events that will offer purses totalling US$255 million (S$354.4 million), LIV promises its players more money with far fewer tournaments on the calendar.

Perez said at his age, after decades on the road missing time with his family, getting the call from LIV was like "winning the lottery". "I'm a 30-to 33-week guy every year I've done it," the 46-year-old said. "And now I don't have to."

Four-time Major winner Koepka, who has fought through knee, hip and wrist injuries of late, agreed, saying the lighter schedule of LIV appealed to him. There are plans to expand the events to 10 next year.

"What I've had to go through the last two years on my knees, the pain, the rehab, all this stuff, we realised you need a little bit more time off," said the 32-year-old.

"I'd be the first one to say it's not been an easy last couple years and I think having a little more break, little more time at home to make sure I'm 100 per cent before I go play in an event and don't feel like I'm forced to play right away."

Reed was on the same page, saying: "I wanted to spend more time with my children. I wanted to be a dad.

"And to have an opportunity where I can play with some of the top players in the world. The reason why we're able to do that is because our purses are higher."

Meanwhile, DeChambeau said he understands the criticism of LIV Golf but insisted that people need to "move on" from past "bad" Saudi actions.

Asked about concerns over the new circuit's financial backers, the 2020 US Open champion said people need to look at the good things the competition could bring.

"I understand people's decisions on their comments and whatnot. But as it relates to me, I have made my own decision," he said.

"Golf is a force for good and I think as time goes on, hopefully, people will see the good they are doing and what they are trying to accomplish rather than looking at the bad that has happened before.

"I think moving on from that is important and going and continuing to move forward in a positive light is something that could be a force for good for the future of the game."

So far, both the US Open and the British Open organisers have admitted LIV golfers into their fields - the four Majors work independently outside of the PGA Tour - although that could change next year. However, those who have left have no regrets about their decision.

"I made a decision," Koepka said.

"I'm happy with it, and whatever comes of it, I'll live with it."