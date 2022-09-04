LIV existence triggered change in PGA: Mickelson

BOLTON (Massachusetts) - Phil Mickelson said the existence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series has improved playing conditions for PGA Tour members.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the six-time Major winner said LIV Golf provided the pressure the PGA Tour needed to make changes he long advocated for.

Among them are increased purses, including the announcement last week that 12 "elevated" tournaments next year will have at least US$20 million (S$28 million) in prize money.

"My commitment now is with LIV Golf," said Mickelson, 52. "We've made some major disruption to the sport of golf and have created some really unique opportunities for players and fans. And we're just getting started."

The PGA Tour changes announced by commissioner Jay Monahan included travel stipends and guaranteed earnings for some players.

"I think players on both sides of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are appreciative of what is happening," Mickelson added. "Every player is benefiting."

The American is the lead plaintiff of an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. He and other players, including notables such as Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka, have been suspended from the PGA Tour.

The latest to defect was Australian Cameron Smith, the world No. 2 and the reigning British Open winner, who admitted the big money offered by the rival circuit was among the chief reasons to leave the PGA Tour.

Despite the suspension, Mickelson said he is optimistic he and the other eligible LIV Golf players will be allowed to compete in next year's Majors, beginning with the Masters in April.

"I believe that the leaders of the Majors are really brilliant people who love the game of golf," he said.

"And I believe they understand how not having many of the top players in the world undermines their events. And how that would hurt the game of golf."

LIV Golf is holding its fourth of eight events on the 2023 schedule this weekend at International Golf Club in Bolton, Massachusetts.

Matthew Wolff made the first hole-in-one in LIV Golf history and shot a seven-under 63 to share the first-round lead with Talor Gooch on Friday.

Smith and world No. 19 Joaquin Niemann of Chile, two of the highest-ranked players LIV Golf has scooped up, shot 64s and are tied for third.

AFP, REUTERS