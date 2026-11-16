Lindy Duncan claims maiden LPGA win with Annika victory

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Lindy Duncan poses with the trophy after winning her first LPGA Tour title at The Annika.

MIAMI – Lindy Duncan proved that perseverance pays off after capturing the first LPGA Tour title of her career with a two-shot victory at The Annika in Florida on Nov 15.

Duncan, 35, snagged her maiden LPGA title in her 222nd start after shooting a closing three-under-par 67 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair to finish on 16 under.

That left the journeywoman professional from Fort Lauderdale two shots clear of South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin, who finished on 14 under after a final-round 68.

Another South Korean, Ryu Hae-ran, shared third place with Japan’s Yuri Yoshida on 13 under with Spain’s Julia Lopez Ramirez in fifth on 12 under.

Duncan’s roller-coaster final round saw her open with two birdies either side of a bogey on the second, before she added another birdie on the seventh.

A bogey on 12 dropped her to 14 under but back-to-back birdies down the stretch on the 16th and 17th ultimately proved decisive.

“I’m just still kind of speechless,” Duncan said afterwards as she reflected on her long journey to a first title.

“Don’t really know what to say. 222 starts. That’s a long time. That’s kind of a cool number, so I kind of like that.”

Duncan later thanked friends and family for encouraging her to continue playing during the darkest moments of her career.

“I think a lot of people were believing in me even when I was starting to lose the belief in myself,” she said.

“And they encouraged me to work on the right things and to open my mind and to be open to change because they could see the way that I was playing was not from a place of joy or freedom.

“It was from a very tense place. I was very hard on myself and still have to work on that like every day.”

The win was massive for Duncan in more ways than one. It also vaulted her from No. 74 in the Race to the CME Globe standings to No. 34. The top 60 in the points race at the end of Nov 15 qualified for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

“Coming into today I kind of thought, ‘No matter what happens I learnt a huge lesson,’ and hopefully I can take that forward with me,” Duncan said.

“I just put so much pressure on myself because I really want to do well. The competition is so great out here. Sometimes you just over-try, and I think I’ve done that a lot. This week I finally let that go a little bit.”

Choi, playing in the final group with Duncan, had four birdies through 11 holes but bogeyed Nos. 13 and 15 to drop back into a tie for the top spot.

“I kind of struggled with the Florida grass, but now I think that I just try my best until the end,” Choi said.

“I had really good shots on the front nine, but it kind of didn’t work out on the back nine.”

Ramirez of Spain also played her way into the season finale by placing fifth, moving from No. 66 to No. 47 in the points race.

“Honestly feels great,” Lopez Ramirez said. “Feel like it’s definitely a goal of mine for this year. Really wanted to make it for this week.

“Honestly, now that the week is done, I can say it’s been the pressure obviously for the week, but I tried my best and focused on what I had in front of me. Having the battle that I had today, fighting for this spot, it’s been really cool.”

France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard snagged the 60th and final spot for the season finale, according to the LPGA website.

Angel Yin, who missed the cut this week, dropped three spots and was the first woman out of the Tour Championship field.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, also No. 1 in the CME Globe standings, will go for her second season title in three years next week. She finished seventh at The Annika at 10 under, following a final round of 67. AFP, REUTERS