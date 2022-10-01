Lin makes late eagle to take lead at Texas event

LOS ANGELES - Even in good form, China's Lin Xiyu did not expect that she would eagle the par-five 17th hole at the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic to vault into the lead after the opening round on Thursday.

The 26-year-old shot a six-under 65 at the Old American Golf Club in Texas which put her one shot ahead of American Lizette Salas and Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul.

After picking up five birdies and one bogey through her first 16 holes, Lin had her highlight at No. 17, where the Guangzhou native was surprised that she could reach the green in two shots because length off the tee is a relatively new aspect of her game.

"So the 17th became definitely reachable for me, so I hit a really good drive and then had a perfect yardages and just really good second shot and then made the putt," she said.

"It was only like 10-footer, so, yeah, it was good."

The Chinese player has had two top-10 finishes in September. She tied for seventh at the Dana Open before placing second at the Kroger Queen City Championship the following week. She is still on the hunt for her first LPGA win.

Salas set the early pace with her bogey-free 66. She made all five of her birdies over her first 11 holes before parring the rest of the way.

"We actually came out with a really solid par on the first hole. I think that really gave me some confidence with my short game," the 33-year-old said.

Atthaya, 19, started on the back nine and made a push with three straight birdies at Nos. 15-17. She got her sixth birdie of the day to drop at the par-four eighth, tying her with Lin. But she finished with a bogey at the par-four ninth.

The Thai is coming off a win at last Sunday's NW Arkansas Championship, which was her second victory of the year. She could move from fourth to first in Race to the CME Globe points with a strong finish this week.

"The course is pretty different than last week," she said.

"It's a big change. Pretty firm and like every hole it's run-out and the green, it's tricky as well. But, yeah, pretty good today... I got myself a lot of chances to make a birdie."

American Lexi Thompson, Maddie Szeryk of Canada, England's Charley Hull and Thai Moriya Jutanugarn were tied for fourth at four-under 67.

Reigning champion Ko Jin-young of South Korea previously withdrew from the event to recover from a wrist injury.

