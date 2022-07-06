Leow wins team Cup and Michael Carter Award

Singapore's top male amateur golfer James Leow bagged double honours at the Arnold Palmer Cup at Golf Club de Geneve, Vandoeuvres, Switzerland from July 1 to 3.

Not only did the 25-year-old win the Cup with Team International as they beat Team USA 33-27, but he also won the Michael Carter Award.

Established in 1997, the Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style tournament that pits the top men and women's university and college golfers from the US against their international counterparts.

The Michael Carter Award is named after the former Penn State University golfer who died in a car accident in 2002 aged 19. It is given to an Arnold Palmer Cup player from each team who best represents the qualities and ideals that made Carter unique.

Former recipients of this award include PGA Championship and British Open winner Collin Morikawa (2018) and Bill Haas (2003), who has won six times on the US PGA Tour.

An elated Leow said: "To have my name next to them on the recipient list is truly special. I've always faced golf with a fun-loving and competitive spirit and the award just assured me of the character I am and have been trying to be.

"The tournament was a really cool and fun experience, as the matchplay was not just on my own but with mixed partners. It was intense but a memorable week with many friendships formed. Getting the opportunity to compete as one of the top 12 men's collegiate golfers on Team International and win against a formidable USA team will be one to remember."

Leow, representing the Arizona State University where he graduated from with a finance degree, was a coach's pick in Team International that featured 12 male and 12 female golfers.

He teamed up with Taiwanese Lu Hsin-yu in the mixed fourball, where they lost 2 & 1 to Gordon Sargent and Amari Avery last Friday.

They bounced back the next day to beat Johnny Keefer and Anna Morgan 4 & 3 in the mixed foursomes, although Leow and Irishman David Kitt lost in the foursomes to Michael Brennan and Palmer Jackson earlier in the day.

In Sunday's singles match, fellow Michael Carter Award winner Cole Sherwood beat Leow 1 up, but the Singaporean was pleased with how he played.

The 2019 SEA Games men's individual champion has been in good form since recovering from hip surgery in December 2020, winning the Southwestern Amateur tournament in June last year and the Thunderbird Collegiate in April.

He will be playing a few more amateur events as preparation for the Aug 31-Sept 3 World Amateur Team Championships in France. He will also play in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School.

Singapore Golf Association's training and development committee chairman Vernon Khoo congratulated Leow, saying: "Being presented with the Michael Carter Award highlights the exceptional qualities he possesses.

"James has brought pride and honour to Singapore golf and we look forward to continue supporting him throughout his golf journey."