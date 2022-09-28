Leow clears first hurdle, two more stages in Korn Ferry Tour Qualifiers

Singapore's top amateur James Leow is continuing to make heads turn on the American collegiate golfing scene.

He got to the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifiers by finishing tied-19th with an 11-under 277 total in a field of 77 in Maricopa County in Arizona last Friday.

The qualifiers are the premier way to gain status on the United States PGA Tour's secondary circuit and Leow has two more qualifying stages before he gains an automatic place for a number of starts.

His rise in the amateur ranks is a tribute to the Singapore Golf Association's carefully planned programmes to lift the standards of local golf.

Having played a leading role in the success of his alma mater, Arizona State University, over the past four years, Leow, 25, made his biggest impact in August at the Asian Tour's International Series Singapore.

At Tanah Merah Country Club's challenging Tampines course, he finished as the best amateur - tying for 31st in a professional field.

His eight-under total put him alongside a slew of golfers including 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, who won US$11,587 (S$16,620).

Fellow Singaporean Hiroshi Tai finished tied-44th at -5, way ahead of Singapore's No. 1 pro Mardan Mamat, who was tied for 63rd at two-under 286, winning US$4,500.

Aside from Mardan, Singapore's 14 other pros in the field of 144 failed to make the cut. The results drew criticism from some quarters who compared the pros unfavourably to their amateur counterparts.

Like Leow, Tai, 20, and Shayne Lim, 18, have also continued to shine on the American scene - Tai (Georgia Tech) winning the Maui Jim Invitational in Arizona and Lim (Taylor University) claiming The Players Club Invitational in Indiana early in September.

Also, in May, Aloysa Atienza, an engineering graduate and a product of the SGA's top talent scheme, became Singapore's first female golfer to finish on the podium (silver) at the SEA Games since Koh Sock Hwee's bronze in 2015.

Buoyed by their encouraging showings, Leow, Tai and Ryan Ang claimed 21st spot at the Aug 31-Sept 3 Eisenhower Trophy in Paris - Singapore's highest finish (previous best was 22nd in 2016 in Mexico). Among Asian teams in the 71-country field, they were second behind Japan (seventh).

Leow also had a fabulous run at the Sept 10-18 US Mid-Amateur Championship at Erin Hills by bagging 10 birdies and just one bogey to move into the last 16 before he was defeated.

In contrast, the local pros have been venturing into the US and Japan, but with little success.

At least eight pros are playing on the Asian Development Tour and, save for Abdul Hadi Uda Thith (US$9,465 after 11 events) and Jesse Yap (US$8,866, 10 events), the rest are finding it tough meeting their travel and meal expenses on the continent's secondary tour.

There was one piece of good news, though, with Hadi and Gregory Foo making it past the first stage of the Japan Tour Q-School earlier in September.

The affable Leow, who did not lose even one hole in the first two rounds at Erin Hills, will decide on turning pro at year-end after scrutinising his performances.

He has also been selected for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships in Thailand from Oct 27-30 but his appearance will depend on his Korn Ferry showing.