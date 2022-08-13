Green Banks on his putter

Seven birdies on Thursday. Seven birdies yesterday. And no bogeys after 36 holes of the Asian Tour's International Series Singapore.

With that kind of competence, confidence and consistency, Gavin Green tamed the difficult Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines course on both days and was in buoyant mood for the weekend.

With a 14-under 130 total, he leads Phachara Khongwatmai (66) by three shots and is four clear of South Korean Seo Yo-seop (six straight birdies among eight in his 65) and India's Veer Ahlawat (eight birdies and a bogey in his 65).

Suffering badly from Covid-19 six weeks ago in the United States, the Kuala Lumpur-born Green lost his taste and smell. But although he still feels the effects of the illness, he has not lost the hunger for honours.

Feeling upbeat about his game, the friendly 28-year-old said: "Obviously my (ball) striking has been pretty good on this golf course. You have to keep it in play, you can't miss too many shots.

"There are a few holes you can bail out, but for the most part, you can't. You have to place your approach shots on certain parts of the green because they are so slopey.

"And even when you are on the green, it's a tough two-putt. I made a few putts from the five-to-10-feet range."

His game plan for the weekend?

"I am not looking at leaderboards, I am just doing my thing. I will go with a game plan and it is important to make the putts from the five-to-10-feet range," replied the 1.83m Malaysian No. 1.

However, Phachara, the youngest winner of a professional tournament with his Hua Hin Open title in 2013 at the age of 14, will pose some threat.

Backed by 10 professional wins, the slim 1.83m Thai is a master of the short game, especially his chipping from close range. If his putting had been sound, he would have been closer to Green.