Lee6 shoots 64 to lead in year-ender

NAPLES (Florida) • South Korea's Lee6 Jeong-eun, the 2019 US Women's Open champion, is harbouring hopes that she can win her second LPGA Tour title soon.

She opened with a bogey-free, eight-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship on Thursday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The field of 60 was determined via the LPGA Tour's season-long points race. Now the points are reset and all 60 players have a chance to win the US$1.5 million (S$2.04 million) first prize and the Race to the CME Globe crown.

Five of Lee6's eight birdies came on the back nine, including her final three holes. She drained a lengthy putt for birdie at the par-three 16th hole.

"My feel is getting better, so my goal is to win once this year, but unfortunate just one tournament left," said the 25-year-old. "I'm going to try my best."

Four women are close behind following rounds of 65 - South Korea's Kim Sei-young, France's Celine Boutier and Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Mina Harigae.

Kim, the world No. 4, carded nine birdies and two bogeys. She said she was able to correct some parts of her game at last week's Pelican Women's Championship, also played on a Bermuda grass course in Florida, to prepare her for the season finale.

"I learn from a couple of mistakes last week because I had a couple of missed shots," she said. "So I recognised how to fix it... it was good test last week, Pelican Golf Course."

Boutier, Kupcho and Harigae all finished their rounds without a bogey. Harigae had the biggest highlight, a chip-in eagle at the par-five 17th hole. She and Kupcho are in search of their first wins on the tour.

Eight players shot 66, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who won the Pelican event for her fourth title of the season. She finished with eight birdies and two bogeys on Thursday.

"I hit majority of the greens and I didn't really make any mistakes," she said. "Two loose shots that I kind of had too much curve on them and two three-putts.

"But I definitely made a good bit of my putts out there as well."

REUTERS

CME GROUP TOUR C'SHIP

Day 3: StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 2am