Lee Westwood undecided on LIV Golf future: ‘I’m unemployed’

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Lee Westwood teeing off on the 14th hole during the first round of the LIV Golf Indianapolis golf tournament, in the US, in August 2026.

LONDON - England’s Lee Westwood said he is undecided about sticking with LIV Golf or perhaps returning to the DP World Tour.

“I am currently unemployed,” he told the Chipping Forecast podcast.

“I haven’t signed up to anything anywhere. I haven’t made a decision on anything yet.”

Westwood, 53, joined LIV Golf in 2022, and the former World No. 1 has served as co-captain of Majesticks GC.

As LIV Golf transitions to “LIV 2.0“ without funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, several high-profile golfers already have departed.

Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Westwood’s countrymen Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton are among the notable names who aren’t returning.

“There’s nothing that’s been presented to me that was agreeable for LIV 2.0,” Westwood said. “There are still a lot of things that would need fine-tuning; deadlines have come and gone, and I’ve heard nothing on whether I have to sign or not.”

Westwood and other LIV Golf members have a Nov 16 deadline to reapply for DP World Tour memberships. Rejoining that tour would come with a 10-tournament suspension.

“I am yet to have everything put in front of me and I have not really had any dialogue with the DP World Tour,” he said.

“I know if I sign up, I’ve then got to serve a 10-tournament suspension. I’ve looked at the schedule, and I feel like the first event I could play in on the DP World Tour will be the Turkish Airlines Open, which is the first week in May, so I haven’t looked any further.”

Westwood is a four-time European Tour Golfer of the Year, most recently in 2020. He has 44 professional wins, including 25 on the DP World Tour. REUTERS