Leader Salas 'not afraid anymore' after dark days

WASHINGTON • American Lizette Salas revealed a long-running mental struggle on Thursday after firing a bogey-free five-under 67 to seize a one-stroke lead following the first round of the Women's PGA Championship.

England's Charley Hull was one stroke back at the Atlanta Athletic Club with South Korea's Lee6 Jeong-eun, China's Lin Xiyu and American Jessica Korda in a pack two adrift.

Salas, 31, who won her only LPGA title seven years ago at Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Virginia, said she made a major mental and emotional breakthrough last month at the course in the LPGA Pure Silk Championship.

"It actually was getting darker before it got lighter, and just being in that at Kingsmill, I had a lot of good memories. That really just lit a spark in me," she said.

"That was the turning point, just stepping into that event and a lot of positivity going into that. The shift in everything is that self-confidence and I'm not afraid to be out here anymore.

"When was I afraid? Probably all of 2020. That was a really tough year for me. It was probably one of the lowest points of my career mentally, but I'm so lucky to have a strong backbone and team to just to be there for me."

Salas had her best finish in 44 Major starts with a runner-up showing at the 2019 Women's British Open but the pandemic shut down the LPGA in February last year.

"It was a combination of things," she added.

"I really didn't like myself in 2020 and I think with the whole Covid and not being able to work and have golf as my outlet, that really hit hard.

"But I understand that everyone had to go through something, I felt like other people are going through the same thing. Why do I need to feel sorry for myself?

"Over time, it accumulated and got worse, and when I finally got out here, it was just so bad that the golf couldn't help. But I'm happy where I am right now, and I'm looking forward to the next few days."

Defending champion Kim Sei-young of South Korea struggled in the opening round, shooting a four-over 76 and tying for 93rd place.

Yuka Saso of the Philippines, who won the US Women's Open earlier this month, shot a 73 and is tied for 39th place.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, who won the first Major of the year at the ANA Inspiration, is in contention with a 70 and is in a 13-way tie for 10th place.

Her solid round came after she cracked her driver on the 10th hole and started using her three-wood off the tee.

"I still hit it like 260 (yards) off the tee with my three-wood, which is okay," she said. "I feel like I don't really have to play this course with a driver. If I have it, great, I have a couple more short irons in. But if anything, the course suits my game a lot."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 3: StarHub Ch204, 10pm