Leader Rattanon 'super surprised' with round

Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan saved the best for last on the second day of the Singapore International yesterday, as he eagled the 626-yard par-five 18th hole at the Tanah Merah Country Club to post a six-under 66 and top the leaderboard on five-under 139.

The 26-year-old, who won the 2017 Thailand Open, reeled off five birdies, a bogey and an eagle to finish two shots better than compatriot Ratchanon Chantananuwat and first-round leader Khalin Joshi at the end of the second round of the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) tournament.

He said: "The 18th was playing downwind. My second shot was with a three-wood, it was a low cut. I was just hoping for a good shot, and it finished 10 feet away. It was a little bit lucky.

"Today I played very well. My shots were very good. I am super happy. I had one bogey and it was a three putt. Every hole was so good. This course is so difficult, very, very difficult and windy. I am super surprised because this course is so hard."

Ratchanon was in blistering form too and shot a 66. Just a day earlier, the 14-year-old, who had carded a 75 in the first round, had felt unwell.

He said: "Yesterday I was just sick, I got heatstroke since Wednesday. I was sneezing quite a lot on the golf course, and I played 18 and went to the range for an hour and a half and that was a bit too much.

"It was hot, and I always get sick if it's too hot. I was sneezing so much and some of the holes I could barely open my eyes when I was walking.

"But I had some medicine and slept last night and played better today. I am just really happy with the way I am playing because it's the first time I have played a course this hard."

Joshi, however, was unable to replicate his performance in the first round as he ended yesterday with a 74.

While the Indian felt his inability to adapt to the windy conditions and his putting let him down, he is looking to bounce back in the final two days of the competition.

He said: "My putting wasn't good today. I struggled with the putter but overall, I am happy with the way I'm playing.

"I think I put too much pressure on myself as well. Obviously, it was tough out there. The winds were up. I felt like I should have capitalised more earlier in the day because it wasn't as windy as now.

"But overall, I'm in a good position and just looking forward to the next two days."

Filipino Angelo Que and American Paul Peterson returned rounds of 71 and 73 respectively to sit in joint-fourth at 143.

Thai Jazz Janewattananond, last season's Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, is one shot behind in sixth on level par after a 73.

Wade Ormsby (146), the Merit list leader, is in a tie for 10th after a 74. As the Australian is not playing in next week's season-ending SMBC Singapore Open, he needs a good result over the weekend to keep top spot on the Merit list.

Singapore's Abdul Hadi Uda Thith, Ryan Ang, Mitchell Slorach and Koh Dengshan made the cut. Twenty-three golfers from the Republic - eight amateurs and 15 pros - had entered the event.

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL

Day 3: StarHub Ch204, 11am