Leader Park admits she feels pressure too

ADELAIDE • Seven-time Major winner Park In-bee admits that nerves can sometimes get the better of her, even as a 14-year veteran.

The South Korean stretched her lead at the Australian Open yesterday to three shots over exciting teenager Ayean Cho as she targets yet another win.

Competing in Australia for the first time since 2012, the 31-year-old is gunning for a 20th career win and her first on the LPGA Tour in almost two years.

Park jointly held the overnight lead with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, but the Englishwoman had a horror day at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club, slumping to a four-over 77 to be nine off the pace.

In contrast, the stoic Park kept her momentum going with a five-under 68, making four birdies on the front nine and three on the back to take control, including a 20-footer at the last hole.

It left her three clear of emerging star Cho, who is 12 years younger than her illustrious compatriot.

"I don't think my emotions show very much but I get nervous as well. And tomorrow I will play under a lot of pressure, just like other final days in contention," said Park, who is at 15-under 204.

"It's going to be a fun day. I love the golf course, the way it is playing. It think it's a good competition we are going to have tomorrow."

Cho, the Korean LPGA Tour's Rookie of the Year in 2019, is enjoying some sparkling form on her Australia swing.

She led going into the last day of the Vic Open last weekend before the pressure told and she struggled to a final-round 81.

While Park has dropped to 17th in the world, she has proved during her career to be incredibly consistent, having clocked exactly 100 top-10 finishes and earning in excess of US$15 million (S$20.8 million).

A key motivation for returning to Australia to play early-season events is to make the South Korean Olympic team, so she can defend her title in Tokyo later this year.

Only the top 15 are automatically eligible for the Games, with a limit of four from each country. As of this week, she is sixth in the Korean pecking order.

