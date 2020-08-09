Leader Li has shot to be first Chinese man to win Major

SAN FRANCISCO • Li Haotong did not think he had any chance of being a contender at this week's PGA Championship. But, on Friday, he came out of nowhere with a bogey-free second round and suddenly has an opportunity to become the first Chinese man to win a Major.

The world No. 114 birdied five of his first 10 holes at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco en route to a five-under 65 and eight-under 132 total which left him at a loss for words to explain how he did it.

"I didn't even think I could play like this this week... (I've) got no confidence," said the 25-year-old, who hit only four of 14 fairways during his round but finished two shots clear of six players, including two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (68).

"The last couple days, I've... pretty much all hit in the right spots. Even (when I) miss the greens, I got a chance to (get) up and down. Also a lot of good lies in the rough."

Li came into the year's first Major lacking any sense of confidence, given that his only two events since the Covid-19 shutdown resulted in a missed cut at last month's Memorial Tournament and a share of 75th at last week's World Golf Championships event in Memphis.

His best finish this year was a share of 18th place at the European Tour's Oman Open in February.

When the PGA Tour was suspended in mid-March for three months, Li spent the break in China where he said he did very little. Because of that, he did not expect much going into the weekend.

"Well, I've got no expectation actually, because you know, (the) last few months, (I've had to) stay at home doing nothing," the Hunan native said. "I just want to be out here, have fun."

This is the first time that a mainland Chinese player has led in any round of a Major championship.

Li's best finish in a Major was a third place at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale where, as a 21-year-old, he closed with a stunning final-round 63. He was the 2014 PGA Tour Series-China Order of Merit champion and is a two-time European Tour winner.

But Li, who turned pro in 2011 aged 16, was not sure what it would take for him to become the first player from China to win a Major.

"I don't know," he said. "Well, (we've) still got two rounds left. Long way to go. Just want to play my best. If it happens, it happens."

Koepka was bothered by tightness in his hip that required attention from a trainer, but birdied the difficult par-four 18th to finish at six under after 36 holes.

Overnight co-leader Jason Day (69) was tied with Li before disaster struck on the par-four 12th where the Australian's tee-shot found the rough and he missed a putt for a double bogey.

Also two back of Li was Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, whose 64 matched the lowest score this week, and compatriot Justin Rose, who carded a 68.

Tiger Woods struggled with the putter and shot a two-over 72 to sit at even par.

World No. 1 Justin Thomas shot an even round to finish on the cut line of one over, while Rory McIlroy overcame a double bogey on the par-four 12th for a 69 to be one under headed into the weekend.

REUTERS, PGATOUR.COM

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 4: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 3am