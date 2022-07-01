Lawyer Tan Chong Huat takes over from Ross Tan as Singapore Golf Association president

SINGAPORE - After serving the maximum two terms as Singapore Golf Association (SGA) president, Ross Tan handed over the reins to lawyer Tan Chong Huat at its annual general meeting on Thursday (June 30).

However, Chong Huat, 56, is not a new face, having served as an SGA vice-president (2021-2022) and executive board member (2018-2022). He thanked Ross and the previous executive board for their "guidance and support in ensuring a smooth succession".

One of the founding partners of RHTLaw Asia and RHT Group of Companies, he added: "Together with my fellow executive board members, we shall build on the tremendous good work done thus far to continue to enhance the Singapore golf ecosystem, excel in regional and international competition, and strengthen the financial position of SGA."

At the AGM, Singapore Island Country Club chairman Khoo Boon Hui was re-appointed SGC chairman, while the newly elected 10-man executive board for the 2022-2026 term features three new faces in vice-president Ivan Chua, honorary treasurer Eddie Chua and board member Goh Hoon Pur.

Reflecting on his term, Ross cherished the opportunity to serve and develop the sport with support from his board members and the golf fraternity since he took over in 2016.

Under his leadership, Singapore won gold in the men's team and individual events at the 2017 and 2019 SEA Games respectively. In this year's edition, Aloysa Atienza claimed a silver in the women's individual competition.

There were other milestones such as the joint-best fourth-placed finish in this year's Queen Sirikit Cup, and Jaymie Ng's qualification for the US Girls' Junior Golf Championship, while the SGA's engagement with the community was also boosted through various programmes and the launch of Golf:SG, it's first interactive e-magazine.

Ross said: "I am confident that SGA will continue to achieve new milestones with the new leadership."