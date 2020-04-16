Late Masters date suits McIlroy just fine in career Slam bid

LONDON • World No. 1 Rory McIlroy expects this year's Masters to feel a bit different and says the tournament being pushed back to November owing to the coronavirus pandemic could help him win the coveted Green Jacket.

The Masters is usually the year's first Major but the event has been delayed from its April slot and will now take place after the US Open and PGA Championship, which were moved to August and September. The British Open, normally the third Major, has been cancelled.

McIlroy, who needs the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, said the new date would give it a "different feel".

"Two of the Majors will have already been played, hopefully the Ryder Cup's already been played. People will be in their routine and in the flow a little bit more," the 30-year-old said in an Instagram Live chat with the LPGA's Michelle Wie.

"I always feel there's this bit of anticipation going into Augusta, the first big event of the year. There's all this hype.

"It's going to be a different Masters this year but, personally, maybe selfishly, that's what I need to get the jacket."

The Northern Irishman won the US Open in 2011, the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, and the British Open in 2014. His best showing at the Masters was fourth in 2015 and he has four other top-10 finishes at Augusta.

Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus told Golf Channel's Morning Drive last week that a November Masters will "be to Rory's favour" because "he seems to play better in the fall".

Nine of McIlroy's 18 career PGA Tour victories have come in August or later, while he has won just three times on Tour before April.

He has also gone 11-9-4 in helping Europe to four Ryder Cup wins in five appearances.

The Cup has retained its original dates from Sept 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. But European captain Padraig Harrington believes the biennial event will be postponed if fans cannot attend due to social distancing measures.

McIlroy added: "I think for us, the Ryder Cup is the biggest and most intense atmosphere you can play under.

"You're not just playing for yourself, you're playing for your teammates, you're playing for your country, you're playing for a lot of different people."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE