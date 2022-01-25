Late dad watched over win: Swafford

LOS ANGELES • Hudson Swafford roared to his third PGA Tour victory on Sunday, shooting a final-round eight-under 64 to win The American Express event by two strokes over runner-up and fellow American Tom Hoge.

The world No. 61 capped his roller-coaster final round with his first par on the back nine at the 18th hole after seizing control with an eagle on 16 and a birdie on 17 in the Californian desert.

The 34-year-old, who also had four birdies and two bogeys on his back nine, finished with a 23-under 265 for his second victory at the La Quinta Country Club, following his 2017 win.

His other Tour win came at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic in September 2020.

"To win twice is pretty amazing," said Swafford, who earned US$1.3 million (S$1.75 million) for the victory.

"I had a good par on the last. I was hitting it so good all day. I was just trying to stay a little taller in my posture.

"The way I have been rolling it this week, I knew if I just kept giving myself chances, I would be fine.

"This was definitely a special one. A third win, and about a month ago my father passed away and his birthday was this week, so I know he was following and watching and to get it done, it was awesome."

The American Express is the first PGA Tour tournament of the year to be held on the United States mainland following two weeks of competition in Hawaii.

Hoge, who has yet to win on the Tour, shot a 68 to finish in second at 21-under 267, while Brian Harman matched Swafford's 64 to end up in a tie for third with fellow Americans Lanto Griffin (67) and Lee Hodges (70) at 20 under.

Three players were one stroke back tied for sixth, including Italy's Francesco Molinari, who shot a 68 after three straight rounds of 67.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS