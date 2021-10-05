Late charge gives Burns a 'huge' win

WASHINGTON • Sam Burns reeled off four birdies in five holes on the back nine on Sunday to win the Sanderson Farms Championship and capture his second career PGA Tour crown.

The 25-year-old American fired a five-under 67 in the final round to end on 22-under 266 after 72 holes at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

That was good enough for a one-stroke victory over compatriots Nick Watney (65) and Cameron Young (68) on the PGA course nearest to Burns' home in neighbouring Louisiana.

"It's huge," he said of the victory.

"I enjoy coming to this place every year, closest I get to playing at home. Such a fun week."

A fourth-placed pack on 268 included Sweden's Henrik Norlander (64) and Americans Hayden Buckley (66), Andrew Landry (66) and Trey Mullinax (68).

Rookie Sahith Theegala (71) led by one when the day began and carried that edge after the front nine, but the American began the back nine with back-to-back bogeys and fell back to end in joint-eighth.

Burns, ranked 25th, won his first PGA Tour title at the Valspar Championship in May and took his second thanks to solid drives and approaches all week.

"As well as I drove it this week, it set me up for a lot of the second shots," he said.

"The main thing was we knew what our game plan was. We had a purpose for each shot. We tried to stick with our game plan and if we chipped away at it, it would work out for us."

Young, who had missed the cut in all four prior PGA Tour starts, sank an eight-foot birdie putt at the 15th to move one back.

Burns, however, answered the challenge by dropping his approach at the 15th inside three feet of the cup and tapped in for his fourth birdie in five holes to grab a two-stroke advantage.

He found a greenside bunker at the 18th but blasted out to just inside nine feet and two-putted for bogey to win by a stroke.

World No. 657 Watney, who missed out on his sixth PGA Tour title and first since the 2012 Barclays, was still thrilled after a closing 65.

"I had a blast," the 40-year-old said.

"I putted just amazing, one of the best putting rounds I've ever had. The greens are pure. If you get it on line you have a chance."

In Galloway, New Jersey, Frenchwoman Celine Boutier matched the low round of her career with a bogey-free eight-under 63 on Sunday to land the LPGA ShopRite Classic, her first triumph on American soil.

Her only other Tour title came at the 2019 Women's Victoria Open in Australia, but the 27-year-old has been on a roll of late, winning the Women's French Open a fortnight ago and helping Europe retain the Solheim Cup last month.

She closed with two birdies in her last three holes to finish the 54-hole event on 14-under 199 at Seaview Bay, which was enough for a one-stroke win over South Korea's world No. 2 Ko Jin-young and third-ranked Park In-bee, as well as Canada's Brooke Henderson.

It's unbelievable," Boutier said. "My first win in Australia was so long ago. It was time for another one. I'm just over the moon."

