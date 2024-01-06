Late birdie lifts Scottie Scheffler to PGA Tour lead at Kapalua

LOS ANGELES – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler capped a “solid” nine-under 64 with a birdie at 18th that lifted him to a one-shot lead midway through the PGA Tour’s Sentry tournament at Kapalua in Hawaii on Jan 5.

The American shook off an early bogey with an eagle and eight birdies on the par-73 Plantation Course, where his 16-under total of 130 put him one in front of England’s Tyrrell Hatton, South Korean Im Sung-jae and Brendon Todd.

“I played really solid,” said Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion. “The few times I got into trouble I got out pretty quick and hit some nice pitches and a couple nice putts as well.”

He putted from off the green at the 18th, where the 80-footer settled inches from the hole.

“I thought it was going in,” Scheffler said, but added “I was glad to tap it in”.

After a bogey at the second hole, he got on track with a birdie at the third before rolling in a 24-foot eagle putt at the par-five fifth. He added birdies at the sixth and ninth, then launched a run of four straight birdies with a 14-footer at the 12th. At 13th he drained a seven-footer, at 14th he got up and down for birdie from a greenside bunker and at 15th he holed a six-footer.

Scheffler said he would need more of the same to stay in front over the final two rounds of the elite season-opening event, which features winners from 2022 as well as the top 50 from last season’s FedExCup championship.

“Scores around this place are pretty low, but it’s one of those places if you go out there and play well you’re going to get rewarded,” he said. “If you start not hitting it in the right spots, you can get in trouble.”

Hatton played the last four holes in five-under – with birdies at 15th, 16th and 17th before an eagle at 18th – on the way to a blistering 11-under 62.

In all he notched 10 birdies with one bogey, not what he was expecting as he continued to feel the physical effects of the long trip from England.

“If I’m being honest, body didn’t feel great,” said Hatton, who posted his lowest round in relation to par on the PGA Tour. “I had a mad day on the greens. Every putt I seemed to look at went in.”

Todd joined Hatton on 131 with a nine-under 64 that featured and eagle, eight birdies and one bogey, while Im’s seven-under 66 included eight birdies and a bogey. AFP