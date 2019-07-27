Last-hole eagle saves day for Lee

EVIAN (France) • South Korean Lee Mi-hyang recovered from a disastrous double-bogey seven on the par-five ninth to finish birdie-birdie-eagle and seize the clubhouse lead at the Evian Championship.

The 26-year-old, who has won twice on the LPGA Tour (2014 and 2017), signed for a four-under 67 yesterday and was on 10-under 132, a stroke clear of compatriot and world No. 1 Park Sung-hyun.

Aside from an untidy three-putt for par on her last hole, Park was pretty much flawless yesterday as she fired a 66 to sit on 133.

The 25-year-old, seeking her third Major and also third win of the season, finished with five birdies and did not drop a shot around the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

She said via a translator: "Overall my putting (24 putts yesterday) went very well and that's why I could play so consistently over the first two rounds.

"The lie was really clear to see, my distance reading and putting stroke were also very good. That's why I was able to make a lot of birdies as well as par saves.

"I'm not really a 100 per cent happy with the way I played the back nine today but I'll try to get better and focus on it going into the last two rounds."

She was among the leading pack who completed their second round by press time last night.

Former world No. 1 Feng Shanshan's return to form continued as she fired a 66 and was seven under for the tournament.

The Chinese won the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic earlier this month, snapping a 19-month winless run.

Overnight leader Paula Creamer, who had carded one of her best career rounds - a bogey-free seven-under 64 - on Thursday, was nine under through 12 holes.

That was the first time the 32-year-old Creamer has led a Major championship since lifting the 2010 US Open title at Oakmont.

The American was a teenager when she clinched the Evian Masters title in 2005, before it was given its status as a Major.

After two injury-interrupted years that has seen her tumble down the world rankings to 156th, she will be hoping France will mark a turning point.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

