Last-16 is good for my debut: Kanaya

AUSTIN (Texas) • Takumi Kanaya is eager to build on the momentum of another top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, despite bowing out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event.

The Japanese went down 5 and 3 to Canadian Corey Conners in the round of 16 at Austin Country Club, but the world No. 63 held his head high following two earlier wins in the group stage over higher-ranked golfers, Tony Finau (No. 23) and Lucas Herbert (No. 44).

He now heads to this week's Valero Texas Open before joining compatriots Hideki Matsuyama, the defending champion, and current world amateur No. 1 Keita Nakajima at the April 7-10 Masters, the first Major of the year.

"I had a great time, a great experience in my first WGC event. Getting into the round of 16 is good for my first time here. Good to have four rounds of experience as it's different with matchplay format," said the 23-year-old.

Kanaya's gallant run in Austin was his second top-10 finish on the Tour after the Zozo Championship on home soil last October and he wants to continue improving.

"Second top-10 on the PGA Tour. For sure, the more (FedEx Cup) points I get, hopefully I can have more opportunities to play in the future. Just keep building and do my best every week when I have the opportunity to play," he added.

Scottie Scheffler defeated fellow American Billy Horschel 1-up and Ireland's Seamus Power 3 and 2 on Saturday to reach the semi-finals, positioning himself to leap four places to No. 1 in the world rankings, if he can claim the title in Texas.

Standing in his way yesterday was compatriot and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who won the 2017 edition, before a final match-up with American Kevin Kisner, the 2019 champion, or Conners.

But Scheffler is on a roll, having already landed the Phoenix Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational this season, and the prospect of being the top-ranked golfer for the first time does not faze him.

"I wouldn't say I'm in a rush really to do anything out here," he said.

"I'm pretty blessed to be playing out here on the PGA Tour.