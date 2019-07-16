Lack of practice doesn't faze Tiger

LONDON • After an Open Championship build-up that has been low-key to the point of non-existent, Tiger Woods defended his scheduling choices after playing 18 holes at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

The 15-time Major winner, who landed in Northern Ireland only hours earlier, took a first look at the British Open venue in the playing company of fellow American Patrick Reed.

Woods has not played competitively since the final round of the US Open on June 16 and, in the immediate aftermath of Pebble Beach, he embarked on a fortnight's holiday to Thailand with his family.

Confirming there was "zero" golf played on that trip, he told reporters: "It's huge for the Open to go back to Portrush.

"The clubs stayed in the travel case. Like I told you guys, I wouldn't touch them. I didn't do a damn thing. I putted as soon as I got back and then built it up from there.

"We had the greatest time. (Woods' daughter) Sam's birthday was over there. We rode elephants, went on a safari, visited the islands. It was an experience. Especially since my mum's health is diminishing and we're not sure how many times she can do this.

"They understand the culture there a little bit more, the things they didn't really know about. It was pretty cool for them to experience that at such a young age. I just helped with them.

"I knew from being over there I knew the culture. I was raised with it. The only thing I didn't try was the spicy food. Not happening again."

His general approach has, however, stirred conjecture, most notably from the two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington.

The Irishman said: "I personally think if you're serious about winning the Open, you've got to be playing tournament golf at least before it."

But such sentiment will clearly not bother Woods, who did appear somewhat ginger in the Portrush sunshine following an overnight flight from his Florida home.

10

Tournament rounds played by Tiger Woods since winning his 15th Major at the Masters in April.

Despite playing only 10 tournament rounds since prevailing at the Masters in April, he insisted "the break is always great for my golf, especially now".

"I told you guys last year that I wouldn't be playing as much this year and it's going to turn out that way," Woods said. "I do the same thing. I start from the green back. I putt, chip, pitch, short irons, mid-irons, long irons, long irons, woods.

"And then I eventually play. Nothing has changed. The only difference is that on certain days, I can do more than others."

Reed also felt the month-long break could work in his Ryder Cup teammate's favour.

"He is re-energised and ready to strike," said last year's winner at Augusta National. "We have a long way to go getting ready for the event starting on Thursday. There are a lot of days in between.

"Today, him and I were going out there to small-talk, try and figure out some of the lines and stuff like that... instead of grinding on the driving range and hitting a bunch of balls, it was about going onto the golf course to see shots."

The former world No. 1, though, is expected to ramp up his practice by playing at least nine holes today and tomorrow, ahead of Thursday's opening round of the final Major of the year.

He added: "There's a lot of decision off the tees, angle. With the wind switching and coming out of the south in the future, a lot of these shots we hit today are useless.

"Trying to figure out what lines to take, what lines to take on, what lines not to take on. These green complexes are so complicated, you have to miss the ball in the right spot."

THE GUARDIAN