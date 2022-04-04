Kupcho shines with 9 birdies in career-best round

LOS ANGELES • Jennifer Kupcho torched the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills on Saturday, firing an eight-under 64 to take a six-shot lead in the Chevron Championship, the first women's golf Major of the year.

The American, a former amateur standout trying to make her first LPGA Tour victory a Major, fired nine birdies on the way to a 16-under total of 200.

Thai defending champion Patty Tavatanakit had six birdies in a two-under 70 for 206. Her birdie at the 18th put her one stroke ahead of another American, Jessica Korda (67).

"It was a really fun round out there," said Kupcho, who won the first Augusta National Women's Amateur three years ago and has had two runner-up finishes and 11 top-10s since turning pro in 2019.

She got off to a hot start, rolling in birdies at the second, third, fourth and fifth holes to reach 12-under for the tournament.

The 24-year-old then added four more birdies at the eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th holes and looked poised to challenge for the course record of 62 set by Mexico's Lorena Ochoa in 2006 and matched by New Zealand's Lydia Ko last year.

It was not to be after her lone bogey of the day at No. 13, but Kupcho was still delighted after her career-best round, which left the world No. 53 in the driver's seat.

Patty could not keep pace, but the reigning LPGA Rookie of the Year made sure she will play in the last group on Sunday with her closing birdie, which kept alive her faint hopes of becoming just the third player, after Sandra Post in 1978-79 and Annika Sorenstam in 2001-02, to win back-to-back titles at Mission Hills.

Second-round leader Hinako Shibuno's bid for a second Major to go with her 2019 Women's British Open crown dissolved in a disastrous third-round 77 that featured two double bogeys and left the Japanese 12 shots adrift.

On the PGA Tour, there was a four-way tie atop Saturday's leaderboard at the Texas Open, the final event before this week's Masters.

Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each had five-under 67s, while another American, J.J. Spaun, had a 69 and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli had a 70 for a 10-under 206 total going into the final day.

