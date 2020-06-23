Korean Open champ gifts $290k to charities

PARIS • Former women's world No. 1 Ryu So-yeon hung on for a one-shot victory on the Korean Tour on Sunday and then donated her entire purse to coronavirus charities.

The world No. 18 shot an even-par 72 in the final round of the Korean Open to hold off Kim Hyo-joo (70) by one stroke, then said she was giving away her 250 million won (S$290,000) winnings.

"I thought of donating since last night," said the former US Open winner, who started the final day in the lead and finished on 12-under 276, to win the South Korean national title.

"Before the awards ceremony, I called my mum. I told her that I'm going to make the announcement so don't get too surprised. She was just as happy I was.

"Since this tournament has a lot of meaning to me and I thought that I may be able to play better if I had a positive goal, I came up with it last night."

The 29-year-old had not played since Feb 16 when she finished tied for 34th in the Australian Open, the last event before the US-based LPGA Tour was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

"All the competitions KLPGA golfers are currently playing are like a bonus for us," the Korean LPGA quoted her as saying in an Instagram quote.

"We only have to come and hit the ball, but a lot of people are continuing to struggle. This donation is going towards funding Covid-19 recovery."

Ryu has donated prize money to good causes before. After her last victory in the United States, at the Meijer Classic in 2018, she gave US$100,000 (S$139,000), one third of her winner's cheque, to a food programme run by the tournament's title sponsor, a supermarket chain.

Earlier this year, she donated half the money she made at the Vic Open to help those who suffered as a result of the Australian bush fires. She finished second and the gift was more than US$45,000.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE