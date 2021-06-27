Korda seizes lead after sizzling over last 6 holes

WASHINGTON • Nelly Korda, fresh off an LPGA Tour win last week, is in position for another.

The American birdied her last six holes to shoot a nine-under 63 and seize a one-stroke lead over compatriot Lizette Salas after the second round of the Women's PGA Championship on Friday.

Korda, the 22-year-old daughter of retired Czech tennis star Petr Korda, stood on 11-under 133 after 36 holes at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

"I guess I just blacked out out there," she said of her run, noting that having spectators present was a boost. The event has 8,000 fans a day on site.

"It helps to have a crowd here. I feel like when the crowd is here, they get behind you, they kind of give you a lot of energy, as well."

Salas fired a second straight 67 to stand on 134, with France's Celine Boutier (64), Canada's Alena Sharp (68) and American Cydney Clanton (67) sharing third on 137.

Korda, who began on the 10th hole with her lone bogey of the day, followed with a birdie at the 11th and two more at the 14th and par-three 17th, then made another at the par-five second before her amazing closing run.

She sank a 20-foot birdie putt at the par-three fourth, lipped out for eagle at the fifth, tapped in for birdie at the sixth and sank a five-foot downhill putt at the par-three seventh.

After a long birdie putt on the eighth, she pitched eight feet past the cup and curled in a downhill birdie putt on the ninth.

"The one on No. 8 was the highlight," she said. "I pushed my drive out right and I was near a root, so I wasn't even sure if I could hit it. Thankfully I hit just the top of it. It's so scary when you have those types of shots. To drain a long putt was nice, too."

Korda has three top-three finishes in Majors, including a share of third at this year's ANA Inspiration after a runner-up effort last year. Her best Women's PGA Championship result was a share of third in 2019. Last week, she won her fifth LPGA Tour title at the Meijer Classic. She also won in February at Boca Rio.

Michelle Wie West, a former US Women's Open champion, shot a three-under 69 and made the cut at two-over 146. She reached the weekend in a Major for the first time since the 2018 Women's PGA Championship.

