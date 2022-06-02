Korda just grateful to be back in action

WASHINGTON • World No. 2 Nelly Korda has said that she will be looking no further than the first tee at the US Women's Open today as the American returns for her first tournament in four months following a blood-clot scare.

The 23-year-old reigning Olympic champion put her season on hold in February after the discovery of a clot in her left arm.

She enjoyed a dazzling 2021 that saw her climb to world No. 1 as she netted four LPGA titles - including her maiden Major at the Women's PGA Championship - as well as a gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

But while she is now 100 per cent fit after completing post-surgery rehab, she has reduced expectations of what this week's Major at Pine Needles Golf Club in North Carolina may bring.

"To tee up and hit my first tee shot on Thursday - that is as far as I'm looking right now," Korda replied on Tuesday when asked what her goals for the week were.

"I've been out of competition since early February (after the Drive On Championship). I'm honestly just grateful to be out here. I'm going to take it one step at a time. I'm not expecting too much."

After her lengthy layoff, she has a packed schedule on the horizon, with this week's Women's Open followed by the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she is the defending champion.

"I have a few big events coming up," Korda added. "I'm trying not to think about it too much. I'm just grateful to be back out here."

She also said the blood clot in her arm was discovered after she began to "feel funny" in February.

"I went to the ER, found out I had a blood clot and went home and searched for a specialist, then obviously had my procedure," she said.

Lengthy rehab in California with her coach followed.

"A lot of shoulder and back exercises," said Korda, who will play with a compression sleeve on her left arm this week.

"I just made sure I was ready and 100 per cent going into my comeback. I wanted to make sure I wasn't going to have any issues."

This week's US$10 million (S$13.7 million) tournament sees last year's winner Yuka Saso adjusting to her status as defending champion. The Philippine-born Japanese admitted on Tuesday she was uncertain as to whether she felt the pressure.

"I just want to enjoy and have fun you know," Saso said. "I don't know if I'm nervous or not."

One golfer who could be under pressure is Michelle Wie West, who may feel that having another US Women's Open title to her name will allow her to retire with a sense of mission accomplished.

The 32-year-old recently announced that her full-time playing days are over. She won the US Women's Open in 2014, the biggest of her five LPGA Tour wins in a career that never quite reached the heights many expected.

The American captivated the golf world by coming within one shot of making the cut against the game's elite men as a 14-year-old prodigy in 2004.

A golden future seemed assured but a myriad of injuries and perhaps a lack of killer instinct subsequently kept her from dominating the LPGA Tour.

Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam says it would be harsh to call Wie West an underachiever.

"She still had a great career in many ways. Maybe other people thought she would do more, but it's hard to win out here," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

US WOMEN'S OPEN

Day 1: StarHub Ch 204, tomorrow, 1am