Korda inspired by family, last year's ANA play-off loss

LOS ANGELES • Nelly Korda says she has learnt the lessons of last year's agonising near-miss at the ANA Inspiration as she returns to the Mission Hills Country Club for the first women's golf Major of the season, bidding to extend an impressive week for her talented sporting family.

The 22-year-old LPGA Tour star - the daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda - lost in a play-off last September, missing out on a maiden Major title after a late charge from South Korean winner Lee Mi-rim.

Nelly, whose elder sister Jessica is also a professional on the women's tour, shrugged off that disappointment in the off-season and has started this year in superb form, winning the Gainbridge LPGA last month and posting two other top-10 finishes.

It has left the American world No. 4 in a relaxed mood as she prepares to tackle the demanding layout at Rancho Mirage in the southern California desert today. "I put a lot of work into it over the off-season and it just feels good for it to pay off," she said when asked about her recent run of form.

She believes she has emerged a stronger player from her tough loss as she prepares for a fresh assault on the ANA. "I've always said when you put yourself into those positions, you get more comfortable being in those in the future," Nelly added.

"I feel like a lot of people put pressure on themselves when it comes to Major championships.

"I've just learnt to kind of put the same mindset to every tournament and not put so much pressure on Major championships.

"Obviously, you want to win them but I feel like people get so in their heads when they get to a Major."

Her victory at the Gainbridge was her first on American soil, and the first where her parents were on hand to congratulate her.

But while they would normally be expected to attend the ANA, fans have been barred from attending for the second year running due to Covid-19 restrictions. As such, they are currently in Florida cheering on youngest son Sebastian and his progress at the ATP Tour's Miami Open.

The 20-year-old world No. 87 set up a quarter-final clash with fourth seed Andrey Rublev today after upsetting world No. 9 Diego Schwartzman on Tuesday, his first win over a top-10 opponent.

"They are with my brother obviously. He's having a really good run - hopefully they stay there," Nelly said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LPGA TOUR ANA INSPIRATION

Round 1, Session 1: StarHub Ch204, 11.55pm