Koerstz Madsen is first LPGA Danish winner

BANGKOK • A tense play-off between Lin Xiyu and Nanna Koerstz Madsen brought the final round of LPGA Thailand to a spectacular close, with the Dane snatching victory yesterday.

The world No. 55 became the first player from Denmark to win on the LPGA Tour, taking home the US$240,000 (S$426,000) top prize at the Siam Country Club.

The two-time Olympian bolted out of the gates on her final round with an eagle, before ending on five-under 67 and chalking up a tournament-record 262 total in the process.

"It was fun. I really tried to enjoy the moment. Standing now with the trophy, it was even more fun," she said.

Towards the end of the front nine, Koerstz Madsen began to wobble, hitting one bogey at the seventh hole and then another two at the 16th and final holes.

But she triumphed in the end, sweating through hot conditions and play disrupted by lightning, to sink another eagle in the play-off for the win.

"A little bummed on 18, the ordinary play was not very fun," Koerstz Madsen said. "But now it's great."

Her win was sweet vindication, after taking the lead previously in the final round at last year's British Women's Open - only to lose out with a double bogey at the end of the Major.

"I think I have more confidence with my game and myself. I believe that I can win out here, so that's just what I have been chasing for the last year," she said.

China's Lin, who ended the final round with a 66 after chasing Koerstz Madsen for the day, just missed chipping the ball in on the first play-off pin.

"I just cannot believe that chip didn't go in. But, I mean, I'm pretty proud of myself," she said.

Having gone 26-under 262 for the tournament, Lin was disappointing it still was not enough to take home the trophy, which would have also been her first on the LPGA Tour.

"Sometimes it's just weird," she said. "But that's my lowest ever shot in a tournament week, and like four days of very solid golf."

France's Celine Boutier was third, finishing on 67 with a magnificent eagle on the 18th pin.

"When I made contact I knew it was like a good shot and I knew I had a chance, but having it go in is definitely a bonus," she said.

Boutier, who is of Thai descent, added she was happy with her 263 total and hearing the gallery roar her home was another bonus.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE