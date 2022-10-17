Koepka outlasts Uihlein in play-off

JEDDAH - Former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka won for the first time on the LIV Golf tour on Sunday but had to do it the hard way, outlasting fellow American Peter Uihlein on the third play-off hole at the US$25 million (S$35.7 million) Jeddah Invitational.

Koepka closed with a one-under 69 while Uihlein signed for a 70. They finished the 54-hole tournament at 12-under 198 before heading to the extra hole at the Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City.

Spain's Sergio Garcia (68) and Joaquin Niemann (65) just missed out, ending one stroke back on 199.

Koepka and Uihlein birdied the par-five 18th hole on their first two attempts. On their third try, Koepka's wayward drive into the waste bunker handed the early initiative to Uihlein.

But Uihlein could not reach the green in two and then sent his ball from the bunker into the water behind the green.

With the sun setting, Koepka, a four-time Major champion, sunk his birdie putt for the hard-fought victory.

The 32-year-old has battled several different injury issues in recent years and was emotional afterwards, his voice breaking at times.

He said: "I didn't know if my career was over, if I was going to be able to play, so to come back and win again, that means a lot to me. It's been a really tough period for me."

Spare a thought too for Uihlein, 33, who had two double bogeys in his final round but battled bravely to get into the play-off. The mishit bunker shot came after his wedge hit a rock in the sand.

"I was dodging bullets the whole day and it just caught up with me," he said. "It's a bit disappointing."

On Saturday, Garcia, 42, said his days on the DP World Tour could be over after he was fined by the European circuit for pulling out of a tournament.

The 2017 Masters champion and Ryder Cup stalwart said he felt "more welcomed and loved" on Saudi-funded LIV, where he has been one of the star attractions in its debut season. He was reportedly fined for failing to medically explain his withdrawal from September's BMW PGA Championship after an opening round of 76.

"As of now, it doesn't look like it. But we'll see," the 16-time European Tour winner said, when asked if he would play on the tour again. "At the end of the day I want to play where people want me, where people are excited to have me, where I feel like I'm welcomed and loved.

"And right now that's here, that's LIV and I'm very excited about it."

Garcia, who wore shorts and a left-knee brace during his Sunday round, said he would have a scan next week to see if he needs meniscus surgery.

