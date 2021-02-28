Koepka blazes to the sole lead with a 66

MIAMI • Four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka fired seven birdies in a six-under 66 on Friday to seize a one-shot second-round lead in the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship.

The former world No. 1, seeking his second win this month after finally putting nagging knee and hip injuries behind him that dogged his 2020 season, had an 11-under total of 133 at Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

The event known as WGC-Mexico was moved to the United States this year due to logistical problems brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The three players on Koepka's tail at 10 under were PGA Championship title holder Collin Morikawa, who had nine birdies in an impressive 64, Australian Cameron Smith (66) and American Billy Horschel (67). Overnight co-leaders Matthew Fitzpatrick of England (69) and former US Open champion Webb Simpson (69) and American Tony Finau (67) were a further stroke back.

Koepka's three front-nine birdies included a 21-footer at the eighth. "I've had a good game plan," he said. "I don't hit that many drivers around here, a lot of three-woods and just try to put it in the fairway."

However, others found the going difficult. World No. 1 and Masters champion Dustin Johnson added a 69 to his opening 77.

But second-ranked Jon Rahm of Spain had six bogeys and a double-bogey in a 76, while world No. 14 Victor Hovland had seven birdies and was two off the lead before coming unstuck with a quadruple-bogey eight at his final hole.

"It's a little bit bitter," the Norwegian said. "I hit a lot of good shots today and made a lot of putts, so it's just unfortunate that that one terrible shot comes at that time and I'm not able to maybe handle it better than I did."

