Ko rides out Kang's challenge to win Gainbridge

MIAMI • Lydia Ko's right-to-left birdie putt at the 15th hole moved her back to the top of the pile before the New Zealander outlasted Danielle Kang to win the Gainbridge LPGA event in Boca Raton, Florida, on Sunday.

The world No. 3 held at least a share of the lead after every round at Boca Rio Golf Club en route to securing her 17th LPGA Tour victory.

Her final-round, three-under 69 polished off a 14-under 274, one better than American Kang, who was nipping at her heels throughout the week.

"There haven't been many times where we've played together in the final group," Ko said.

"She's been playing such amazing golf going into today, so I just tried to focus on me and tried to play the best golf I can. At points it was a bit of a grind, but I'm glad that I could get that done."

Ko, 24, entered Sunday's round with a two-shot advantage over the eventual runner-up, who claimed her first Tour win in 11/2 years at the season-opening Tournament of Champions last week.

Kang took the solo lead with birdies at Nos. 11 and 12 before giving it back with a costly bogey at the par-three 13th, ending her final round with a four-under 68.

The 29-year-old had been vying to win her second event in as many weeks. She kick-started her round with birdies at the first and third holes while Ko played the front nine in even par, tying the playing partners at 11 under.

They both birdied the par-four 11th before Kang drained a lengthy birdie putt at No. 12 for the outright lead.

But a missed par putt on the next hole meant that her advantage was short-lived. Ko saved par there before making the go-ahead birdie putt at No. 15.

"You can't think about, 'Oh, it's not my momentum or her momentum'," world No. 8 Kang said.

"You just got to keep executing the shot in front of you and keep playing what you have. That's what I did until the last hole. I wouldn't have done anything different."

Ko also escaped danger at the par-three 17th hole, saving par when she hit out of the greenside bunker to mere inches from the cup and later revealed teaming up with swing coach Sean Foley in 2020 helped her have a self-described turnaround in form, leading to Sunday's big moment.

"I feel like (my game) been much more consistent," she said.

"I feel like even though I didn't win on the LPGA at the end of the year, I put myself in contention quite a bit. When you keep knocking on the door, you feel like at one point, it's going to open."

Japan's Yuka Saso tied the low round of the day with a 67 that helped her place third at 12 under.

England's Charley Hull (68) and France's Celine Boutier (69) were tied for fourth at 11 under.

American Lexi Thompson and Canadian Brooke Henderson each shot 68 to finish in a tie for sixth at seven under.

Ko, Saso, Kang and Henderson are among some of the top golfers who will be in Singapore for the March 3-6 HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club.

REUTERS