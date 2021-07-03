Ko on top after losing world No. 1 ranking

LOS ANGELES • Ko Jin-young responded to the loss of her world No. 1 ranking with an eight-under 63 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

An eagle and six birdies propelled her to the top of the leaderboard ahead of fellow South Koreans Lee6 Jeong-eun and Chun In-gee.

Ko topped the world rankings for 92 weeks before American Nelly Korda took over on Monday, a day after capturing her first Major title at the Women's PGA Championship. Korda is skipping this week's event.

"That's fine. And I'm still alive. So doesn't matter really," Ko said of falling to second in the world.

She opened her round at The Colony near Dallas with seven pars, then rolled in a 15-foot eagle putt at the par-five 17th.

"I had a lot of birdie opportunities before the 17th but I didn't make any," Ko said. "I couldn't make any, and I don't know why. But then I made eagle at No. 17, so it was great momentum for me for the second nine," added the two-time Major winner, who made six birdies in her last nine holes.

"Shot wasn't good, but putting was really good. And then I read the break really well today, so I had confidence on the green. I made a lot of putts today."

Chun and Lee6 both had seven birdies without a bogey in their seven-under 64s.

Lee6 capped her round with back-to-back birdies at No. 17 and No. 18 and Chun, who teed off on No. 10, finished strong with birdies at the sixth, seventh and eighth holes.

"I'm so happy to make bogey-free round today," said Chun, who was not sure that having a home in the area would actually be beneficial.

"Before the tournament, I sleep at my house, so I feel like it's not a tournament week, so I was a little worried if I could make the good focus during the tournament.

"But I'm so glad I made a bogey-free round and a good score today."

She noted that the hot, humid weather was vastly different from the conditions players faced when they played the same course in December as part of the pandemic-disrupted season.

"But for me, hot weather is better than cold, so I can't complain," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA CLASSIC

Day 3: StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 5am