Ko keeps cool and lead as rivals struggle with cold, windy conditions

MIAMI • Playing in difficult conditions did not deter Lydia Ko much, as the New Zealander shot an even-par 72 on a chilly and windy Saturday to hold a two-shot lead after three rounds of the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Raton, Florida.

On a day in which just one of 74 golfers shot under 70 at Boca Rio Golf Club, the 24-year-old sidestepped trouble. Her 11-under 205 leads American Danielle Kang, who shot 74 after being the co-leader with Ko entering the day.

France's Celine Boutier is third at eight under after a 69 on a blustery day in which wind gusts reached 64kmh and temperatures were around four to five deg C.

England's Charley Hull (71) and Japan's Yuka Saso (72) are tied for fourth at seven-under 209.

Ko had one birdie and one bogey in the third round to put her in position to win her 17th career title.

"Going into today, I knew that it was going to be pretty difficult," she said. "Playing in the wind, any sort of temperature, makes it a lot tougher. I knew today was going to be a little bit more of a grind. You have to be more focused and move on when you do make mistakes.

"Finishing with pars the last couple holes, I got away with it there. To finish even par after a tough day, I think it was a solid day."

Kang, who won the Tournament of Champions last week, had two birdies and four bogeys. But she struggled on the back nine with bogeys at Nos. 10, 14 and 15. She said: "I checked out a little bit for the back nine. I did everything I can to stay in contention and gave myself a chance. There was a lot of gusting shots and I never missed so many putts by so far in a while."

Boutier seemed largely unaffected by the conditions during her second consecutive bogey-free round. She scored birdies on Nos. 1, 12 and 16 and was one of just five golfers to shoot under par.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka shot a 73 and is in sixth place at five under. Tied for seventh at four under are Japan's Ayaka Furue (71), American Stacy Lewis (72) and South Korea's Choi Hye-jin (73).

Seven golfers are tied for 10th at three-under 213, including American Lexi Thompson (73) and Canada's Brooke Henderson (74).

"Definitely not used to the cold and wind," said Thompson, a Floridian. "Can't do much about the weather, so just got to take it with a positive attitude and go into it as strong as you possibly can."

Ko, Kang, Saso, Hataoka and Henderson will be in Singapore for the March 3-6 HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club.

